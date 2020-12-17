Prince Charles, Camilla release official Christmas card; see pic

Prince Charles and Camilla's official portrait for this year's Christmas card. (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram)

Prince Charles and Camilla have shared their official Christmas card for this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s official portrait was taken in the garden of Birkhall, Scotland, which was shared by the official Instagram page of Clarence House.

In the picture clicked by Clarence House, the royal couple is seen sitting the garden amid the backdrop of colourful flowers.

For the portrait, Prince Charles wore a beige blazer paired with a blue shirt and ivory trousers. Camilla posed in a blue blazer paired with a white shirt and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared their official Christmas card portrait with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, although the card was leaked online prematurely.

In the picture clicked by Matt Porteous, the family of five seems to be sitting on a bale of hay in front of some chopped wood, wearing winter jumpers.

