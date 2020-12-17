scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 17, 2020
Prince Charles, Camilla release official Christmas card; see pic

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's official portrait was taken in the garden of Birkhall, Scotland, which was shared by the official Instagram page of Clarence House

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 17, 2020 8:00:44 pm
prince charles, camillaPrince Charles and Camilla's official portrait for this year's Christmas card. (Source: clarencehouse/Instagram)

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall’s official portrait was taken in the garden of Birkhall, Scotland, which was shared by the official Instagram page of Clarence House.

In the picture clicked by Clarence House, the royal couple is seen sitting the garden amid the backdrop of colourful flowers.

For the portrait, Prince Charles wore a beige blazer paired with a blue shirt and ivory trousers. Camilla posed in a blue blazer paired with a white shirt and blue jeans.

Also Read |Prince Charles launches limited-edition luxury wool scarf to promote sustainability

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton and Prince William also shared their official Christmas card portrait with children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, although the card was leaked online prematurely.

In the picture clicked by Matt Porteous, the family of five seems to be sitting on a bale of hay in front of some chopped wood, wearing winter jumpers.

