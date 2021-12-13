Prince Charles and Camilla’s Christmas card photo is a reminder that the pandemic is still on

Ever since the pandemic started, the mandate of wearing masks was issued in all parts of the world. Masks are known to prevent or slow the spread of the Covid infection, and it has been seen as an agreeable decision by the majority of people to save themselves and others from the deadly virus by wearing a mask.

But, it is also true that ‘pandemic fatigue‘ has caused people to stop worrying and wear masks now. There is also the misconception that a vaccinated person is not susceptible to the viral infection anymore, and can ditch the mask.

Masks are still important — even for a fully-vaccinated person — and must be a non-negotiable aspect of safety for times to come.

Keeping this in mind, the royal family, which has followers and fans from many parts of the world, did something thoughtful in a bid to educate people on the importance of masks, and that they can be cool accessories with your choice of clothing, too.

For their Christmas card this year, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, chose a tender, candid moment that reflects just how much the pandemic has permeated our lives, and what we need to do in order to stay healthy.

The photograph on the card shows Charles wearing a black mask, adjusting an ivory-white one on his wife’s face. It was taken during Royal Ascot last year in June, where attendees were strictly required to wear face coverings and masks when inside the venue.

“As the countdown to Christmas begins, today we’re sharing this year’s official Christmas card from The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall. ” read the official Instagram caption.

After the official card was shared, followers wrote encouraging things in the comment section. “Such a wonderful picture: their caring love for each other and the symbol of this challenging times ! ⭐👑⭐” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Love this!!! ❤️💚 It depicts the reality of all of our lives during the past year!!! Merry Christmas to the entire Royal family! Wishing you all health and happiness in 2022! 🎄”

“You’re settling examples for the rest of us! I appreciate that! Merry Christmas to the two of you!” someone else wrote.

What do you think of this year’s photo?

