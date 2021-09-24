Prince Albert’s private letters to Queen Victoria are now available online

Prince Albert’s personal letters to Queen Victoria, which were previously seen exclusively by historians, have now been made available online.

The letters have been published by the Royal Collection Trust, as part of its project on the life and legacy of the Prince Consort. Some of the letters also detail arguments between the royal couple, according to The Independent.

In one of the letters, Prince Albert wrote in native German, and as translated by Mail Online, that the Queen lost her “self-control” during an argument. “You have again lost your self-control quite unnecessarily. I did not say a word which could wound you and I did not begin the conversation, but you have followed me about and continued it from room to room.”

Also Read | Queen Victoria’s rare notebook when she learned Urdu under the tutelage of Abdul Karim goes on display

The letter further read, “There is no need for me to promise to trust you for it was not a question of trust, but of your fidgety nature, which makes you insist on entering, with feverish eagerness, into details about orders and wishes which, in the case of a Queen, are commands to whomever they may be given.

“I look upon this with patience as a test which has to be undergone, but you hurt me desperately and at the same time do not help yourself.”

Also Read | Did you know Queen Victoria loved to draw? See pics of her sketches and paintings

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert were married for 21 years. They tied the knot in February 1840, four months after their engagement. They had nine children.

In another letter, Prince Albert also is also believed to have pointed out how the Queen kept “correcting, scolding, ordering” her children. “The root of the difficulty lies in the mistaken notion that the function of a mother is to be always correcting, scolding, ordering them about and organising their activities.”

The collection also featured a loving letter that Prince Albert wrote to “dearest deeply loved Victoria” during their engagement. “Even in my dreams I never imagined that I should find so much love on earth. How that moment shines for me still when I was close to you, with your hand in mine. Those days flew by so quickly, but our separation will fly equally so,” it read.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!