Sunday, July 03, 2022
Pride parade returns in London on 50th anniversary

The streets of London have been filled with colour as the U.K. capital marked 50 years of Pride

By: AP | London |
July 3, 2022 11:25:07 am
Pride parade, Pride march, Pride parade London, Pride march London, 50th anniversary London Pride parade, indian express newsMohammed Nazir from London, poses on a giant rainbow flag, during the Pride in London parade, in London, Saturday, July 2, 2022, marking the 50th Anniversary of the Pride movement in the UK. (James Manning/PA via AP)

A vibrant crowd of hundreds of thousands turned out to either take part in or watch the festivities, forming a spectacle of rainbow flags, glitter and sequins.

After two years of cancellations because of the coronavirus pandemic, the parade came a half-century after London’s first march to celebrate Pride in 1972.

ALSO READ |Pride Month 2022: What celebrations look like in India and around the world

Saturday’s procession took on a similar route to the original, starting outside Hyde Park and touring the streets towards Westminster. It was to be followed by a concert in Trafalgar Square.

Pride parade, Pride march, Pride parade London, Pride march London, 50th anniversary London Pride parade, indian express news Md Nabir Uddim, left and Mohammed Nazir from London prepare, ahead of the Pride in London parade. (James Manning/PA via AP)

Chris Joell-Deshields, the director of organizers Pride in London, said “momentous” rights and freedoms had been earned since the inaugural event, “but there is more to be done”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan hailed a “beautiful day” of “unity, visibility, equality and solidarity” as he joined in the celebrations.

More than 600 LGBTQ groups were expected to take part in the march, which was headed by members of the Gay Liberation Front from the 1972 protest.

Organizations ranging from charities to universities to the emergency services were also represented.

Pride parade, Pride march, Pride parade London, Pride march London, 50th anniversary London Pride parade, indian express news Pride volunteers add rainbow face paint to each other’s faces ahead of the Pride in London parade. (James Manning/PA via AP)

But uniformed officers from London’s Metropolitan Police force weren’t among them, as has been the case in previous years.

The move came in response to LGBTQ campaigners raising concerns over their confidence in policing, in particular the quality of the police force’s investigation into murders carried out by serial killer Stephen Port. In 2016, Port was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of four young gay men whom he met online.

ALSO READ |Pride Month: Addressing mental and emotional trauma among LGBTQI+ members

Members of the police force were able to join Saturday’s march of their own accord.

Pride parade, Pride march, Pride parade London, Pride march London, 50th anniversary London Pride parade, indian express news Mohammed Nazir from London poses in front of a Tesco float, ahead of the Pride in London parade. (James Manning/PA via AP)

“I think the police have been sensitive to the issues raised by the community,” Khan said.

“And there will be uniformed officers in and around Pride to make sure we’re all safe, to make sure this parade is a success.” Those taking part had been urged to take a COVID-19 test before the march with virus cases on the rise across Britain. The U.K. Health Security Agency had issued a similar caution for people showing possible symptoms of monkeypox.

