Pride Month: Try these four bold makeup looks to make a statement

June is celebrated as Pride Month, a time when members of the LGBTQ community and allies come together to celebrate inclusivity and spread love. It is a time when people try to raise awareness about the community, hold parades, and do just absolutely anything that pushes for LGBTQ members to become more and more mainstream.

While lack of representation has been a problem not just in India but around the world, makeup has been a collective love that has united members and allies around the world. As such, if you, too, are looking to have a change of look and participate in the Pride Month activities, Amanda Bell, the global director of education and artistry at Pixi, suggests you incorporate ‘pride looks’ into your makeup routine.

“As far as beauty trends go, Pride makeup can be an intoxicating and experimental way to make a statement in honour of Pride and what it symbolises,” she says.

Here’s an easy guide.

1. A little touch of glitter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Lip Art (@sara_mua_)

“Think of makeup as the ultimate accessory, and the way that sequins in a fabric create cascading and rainbow-esque light reflection textures, in makeup, glitter can be just as exquisite and impactful,” says Bell. You can frame the eyes with glitter liner/or with a bold statement look with glitter across the lid. You can even create designs on the face and rock the perfect Pride pout with glitter on the lips as well. “Choose a bold, creamy-textured lipstick and just tap the glitter directly onto the lip.”

2. Colour clash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edella Allen| Content Creator (@empressdee19)

Being bold is synonymous with the spirit of Pride, and colour-clashing is the perfect statement look. Bell says instead of sticking to a warm/cool or neutral palette, take inspiration from the colour wheel and pair opposites. “That means pairing a warm-toned liner with a cool-toned liner on the lower lash line, an ombre lip mixing a berry and an orange lip colour. Be as free and experimental as you want.”

3. V for Violet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cat (@fancymaggot)

Each colour of the Pride flag has an assigned meaning. Instead of going rainbow, you can focus on an individual shade like violet (which represents spirit). This can be a sheer veil to an opaque and velvety version of the colour. Wear violet on the eyes, lips and even on cheeks!

4. Freckled wonder

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Content Creator | Retoucher (@saltykova_mua)

Faux freckles are a fun, quirky detail you can add to any of your makeup looks. Instead of using brown or black, draw your pride freckles with rainbow colours.

