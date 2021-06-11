Pride Month: Rainbow flag redesigned to be more inclusive

Pride Month is observed in June to celebrate and raise awareness about the LGBTQ+ community. On this occasion, the symbolic rainbow flag has been redesigned to become more inclusive.

The new flag incorporates intersex people into the LGBTQ+ movement and was led by Valentino Vecchietti.

“Happy Pride 2021! For our Intersex Inclusion Campaign, we’d like to share with you our new intersex-inclusive Pride Progress flag,” read the Instagram post on Intersex Equality Rights UK’s handle.

According to the website of United Nations Free and Equal, “intersex people are born with sex characteristics that don’t fit typical definitions of male and female.” “Intersex children don’t need to be ‘fixed’; they are perfect just as they are!” it reads.

The flag has been gaining attention among intersex people. “Since we posted this flag…intersex people and allies from all over the globe have said it is bringing them joy to see intersex inclusion in the Pride Progress flag,” the statement further read.

The intersex flag was originally designed by Morgan Carpenter of Intersex Human Rights Australia in 2013.

The rainbow flag has seen many modifications over the years. The original flag, with the colour variety representing the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, was designed by American artist and gay rights activist Gilbert Baker. The flag flew at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade on June 25, 1978. According to britannica.com, Baker saw the rainbow as a natural flag from the sky. He chose eight colours, each sumbolising something — hot pink for sex, red for life, orange for healing, yellow for sunlight, green for nature, turquoise for art, indigo for harmony, and violet for spirit.

Later, due to production issues, the pink and turquoise stripes were removed while indigo was replaced with blue resulting in the contemporary six-striped flag. It was not until 1994 that the flag really became a prominent symbol of the community.

In 2017, the flag incorporated black and brown stripes to include people of colour, under the leadership of American civil rights activist Amber Hikes, Philadelphia’s Office of LGBT Affairs.

Again in 2018, the flag was redesigned by Daniel Quasar to include the transgender community.