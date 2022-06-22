‘Happy then, alive now’: Saisha Shinde opens up about life after transformation

Fashion designer Saisha Shinde, who came out as a transwoman in 2021, has opened up about her transformation, sharing how it has helped her come ‘alive’. The designer, who earlier went by the name Swapnil Shinde, shared a note on Instagram recently.

“Happy then – alive now!” she said.

Saisha, who designed the finale gown for Harnaaz Sandhu at the 70th Miss Universe, added that she often gets questioned about her decision. “People often ask me questions like… you were such a handsome man… why did you do this to yourself… and my answer often is … it takes courage to accept who you are within and bravery even more so to fight and achieve the body that you are not born into!” she added.

“I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I’m not a gay man. I am a transwoman,” the designer wrote.

Talking about how “coming out” to the public helped her, Shinde said, “I share this with you because my journey is far from over, yet today, I feel a sense of peace I have longed for all my life.”

“Accepting and sharing my truth hasn’t been easy,” said Shinde adding that her father always stood by her. She wrote, “I’m blessed to be born to a father who has been an endless source of strength, a family who always came around for my happiness, and friends who have rallied through the toughest times.”

