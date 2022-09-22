Prevent razor bumps with these expert-approved tips

Out of the many ways to remove body and facial hair, shaving is considered to be the most economical and quickest. However, the method has its own disadvantages — one of them being developing small dotted bumps on the skin, called ‘strawberry skin’, particularly on the legs. But there are some simple ways to prevent the same; find out what they are here.

“Small bumps often develop after shaving, and it is quite common. This is usually caused by the ingrown hair that gets irritated,” wrote Dr. Chytra V Anand, a dermatologist, in her Instagram post.

The expert suggested the following ways to make sure that you don’t get razor bumps next time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Chytra (Indian Skin & Hair Expert) (@dr.chytra)

*Shave when the area is fully wet: Hydrating the skin before shaving helps reduce the chances of nicks, cuts, and irritation. Also, it softens the hair, resulting in smoother skin and closer shaving.

*Use a fresh blade: Use a fresh blade that is sharp; shaving with a blunt blade may cause razor bumps.

*Use multi-blade razor: “As opposed to single blade razor, a multiblade razor is sharp and more effective,” Dr Chytra said in the video.

*She also suggested applying something that lathers and conditions the hair making it easier for the razor to glide over and cut the hair.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Advertisement

*Also, make sure to exfoliate your skin 24 hours before shaving with glycolic acid or lactic acid. Doing so will help soften the skin on the surface and prevent razor bumps.

“Lastly, if you can, get laser hair removal done, so you don’t have to worry!” said Dr Chytra.

Also Read | Decoding the different types of razors and their usage, benefits

In addition to the above tips, it is equally important to shave correctly. “Choose a moisturising shaving cream and use it after you’ve washed your face with soap and water. This will be gentler on your skin and not cause dryness,” Pooja Nagdev, aromatherapist, cosmetologist and the founder of Inatur, previously told indianexpress.com.

Advertisement

She also suggested using an epilator as it pulls the hair from the roots. “An epilator can help avoid clogged pores,” she added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!