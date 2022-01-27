scorecardresearch
Prevent makeup-induced acne with these tips

Makeup will not lead to acne if one is careful enough to remove it thoroughly before hitting the bed.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 27, 2022 1:20:31 pm
acne, what causes acne, skincare, skincare tips, can makeup cause acne, makeup and acne, how to prevent acne, indian express newsRemove your makeup, including eye makeup before going to bed. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Makeup enthusiasts have always had to field this one question: does wearing makeup for a long time and regularly cause skin issues, particularly acne?

The answer is both yes and no. Yes, because acne — unless caused by some internal health condition — is usually the result of poor skin hygiene and skin neglect. A person who is acne-prone must diligently follow some dos and don’ts to make sure their face stays clear. This includes washing it with an anti-acne face wash, making sure not to touch the face frequently, especially after touching dusty, unclean surfaces, etc.

For makeup lovers, it involves a few more steps. Dr Su, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share some skincare tips for when you wear makeup and want to avoid any kind of pimple or acne from popping. Take a look.

 

She said makeup will not lead to acne if one is careful enough to remove it thoroughly before hitting the bed, and by using the right kind of products that suit their skin.

Here are some important things to keep in mind, as mentioned by the expert:

* Choose the right products according to your skin type and condition (mineral makeup is better suited for acne-prone skin).
* Remove your makeup, including eye makeup before going to bed.
* Apply makeup gently.
* Clean your makeup brushes and sponges after every use.
* Cleanse your skin thoroughly.

What do you think about these measures?

Must Read

