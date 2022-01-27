Prevent makeup-induced acne with these tips

Makeup enthusiasts have always had to field this one question: does wearing makeup for a long time and regularly cause skin issues, particularly acne?

The answer is both yes and no. Yes, because acne — unless caused by some internal health condition — is usually the result of poor skin hygiene and skin neglect. A person who is acne-prone must diligently follow some dos and don’ts to make sure their face stays clear. This includes washing it with an anti-acne face wash, making sure not to touch the face frequently, especially after touching dusty, unclean surfaces, etc.

For makeup lovers, it involves a few more steps. Dr Su, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share some skincare tips for when you wear makeup and want to avoid any kind of pimple or acne from popping. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr.Su 👩‍⚕️ (@drsu.official)

She said makeup will not lead to acne if one is careful enough to remove it thoroughly before hitting the bed, and by using the right kind of products that suit their skin.

Here are some important things to keep in mind, as mentioned by the expert:

* Choose the right products according to your skin type and condition (mineral makeup is better suited for acne-prone skin).

* Remove your makeup, including eye makeup before going to bed.

* Apply makeup gently.

* Clean your makeup brushes and sponges after every use.

* Cleanse your skin thoroughly.

What do you think about these measures?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!