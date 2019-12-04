Prevent frizzy hair this winter with these tips

Stay frizz- free this winter with these simple tips. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Stay frizz- free this winter with these simple tips. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Realising that your freshly straightened hair has turned frizzy during the day can feel extremely annoying. But thanks to the weather, you may often ‘feel the frizz’ often as dry winter air coupled with lower temperature can create havoc on your hair. But fret not, here are some tips to get rid of frizz this winter.

Ditch the hairdryer

Intense heat from the hairdryer soaks up the natural moisture from your hair cuticles, resulting in dry and dull hair. Frequent and prolonged usage of hair dryer may make your hair frizzy too. Hence, avoid using artificial heat to dry your hair and let them dry naturally.

Keep heat styling to a minimum

Straightening, blow drying and curling can make our hair looks gorgeous, but all of it comes with a price as it sucks the moisture out of your hair making it prone to frizz. Heat damaged hair is especially dry so it’s important to always use a protectant before styling. Always opt for temperature that is lower than 185°C to keep your locks as healthy as possible.

Regular oiling

Oiling your hair is an age-old yet effective method to combat frizz during the cold weather. Mix castor and coconut oil and massage it on your scalp frequently and keep it overnight. It moisturises and soothes your scalp. Not only that it also increases blood circulation. Moreover, it is also an effective cure for dandruff.

Use a leave-in conditioner

Adding a leave-in conditioner to your daily hair care routine will really help to keep your hair moisturised and prevent it from going dry and frizzy. Apply it to your wet hair after shampooing and conditioning to lock in the moisture before you start styling. Make sure you choose one that works for your hair type though as you don’t want to weigh it down or make it look greasy.

Wash your hair with lukewarm water

Bathing with hot water feels great during a cold day but it can strip the moisture from your hair. Always use lukewarm water to wash your hair. Long exposure to hot water will make your hair dry, rough or brittle but your skin too.

