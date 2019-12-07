Prevent chapped lips this winter with these kitchen ingredients

We tell you some important tips, along with ingredients that can help make your lips soft. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) We tell you some important tips, along with ingredients that can help make your lips soft. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Winter may bring some relief from the scorching summer, but it can also be brutal when it comes to the neglected parts of the body like lips. Lips start to get dry, itchy and cracked, and often may feel super tight and uncomfortable.

The best solution — and what comes to our minds first in order to make our lips soft instantly — is to apply store-bought lip balms; but, they only work for a short period of time. Our kitchen is a treasure trove of ingredients that can help us take care of our lips. We give you some important tips, along with ingredients that can help make your lips soft and moisturised even during the harsh winter months.

Exfoliate with sugar and honey

If you are someone who constantly suffers from chapped lips, then you might be in need of some lip exfoliation. Exfoliating your lips with a good scrub can remove dead skin and help your lips feel re-hydrated and smooth. We suggest making a scrub with sugar and honey, rubbing it on with a brush and then rubbing (or even better licking) it off.

Coconut oil

The good old coconut oil always comes to our rescue, no matter what. Coconut oil acts as a good emollient, adding moisture to the skin. It has some anti-staphylococcal properties as well, which may help prevent bacterial infection of a very chapped lip.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera has a number of uses and its anti-inflammatory properties and soothing effects make it a great choice for treating chapped lips. Cut a leaf off and slice it open to scoop out the gel. Store it in a container in the fridge for a cooling effect and apply the gel to your lips with your fingers. The enzymes in aloe vera have mild exfoliating properties, so you’ll want to limit your use to just two or three times per day.

Ghee

A drop of ghee can work wonders on your dry and chapped lips. Ghee acts as a moisturiser. Apply some ghee on your lips and leave it overnight.

Green tea bags

Once you are done steeping your tea, remove the bag and rub it over your lips to exfoliate them. Not only is green tea rich in antioxidants and minerals, it also contains polyphenols which reduce inflammation. This treatment is one of the oldest in the book for dry lips.

