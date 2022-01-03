Expert shares effective Ayurvedic remedies to reverse premature greying of hair

We all want our hair to be healthy, shiny and black. But, due to factors like lifestyle, diet or hormonal imbalance, premature greying of hair has become increasingly common these days. While colouring the hair may hide those silvery strands for a while, it’s just a temporary solution.

However, you don’t have to worry anymore as you can prevent and reverse the premature greying of your hair with a few simple remedies at home. As per Ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar, “premature greying of hair can be reversed with the help of Ayurveda“. The expert shared a few simple remedies to prevent your tresses from turning grey. Take a look.

Incorporate these Ayurvedic remedies for shiny, black hair.

*Oiling your hair is most important. Dr Bhavsar suggested oiling hair “twice a week”.

*Consume sweet, bitter and astringent food items. “Avoid excessive spicy, salty, fried, fermented, stale food, caffeinated drinks and non-veg food items,” she said.

*Put two drops of cow’s ghee in both nostrils at night before sleep.

*Amla is best for grey hair. “Consume it regularly especially during winters,” the expert suggested.

*According to her, sleeping early is very important. “The better the quality of your sleep, the better the quality of your hair. Try to be in bed by 10 pm,” she said.

*Include curry leaves, sesame seeds, amla, bitter gourd and cow ghee in your diet.

*Don’t wash hair with hot hair.

Further, Dr Bhavsar also shared simple remedies using coconut oil that can be used to prevent premature greying of hair. She suggested using it with,

Aloe vera gel: Mix the gel with coconut oil and apply it to the hair.

Amla (Indian gooseberry) powder: Heat 2 tsp of amla powder in 3 tbsp of coconut oil till it becomes black. Apply on your hair after it cools down.

Curry leaves: Heat a handful of curry leaves with coconut oil till it turns black. Cool it and apply it to the scalp. “You may also consume curry leaves as part of your diet. It contains multivitamins and irons that help prevent greying,” she said.

