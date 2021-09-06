Know the causes of premature greying of hair and ways to deal with it

Is premature greying of hair giving you nightmares? Are you looking for ways to reverse it? Worry not, you’ve come to the right place.

Here’s some good news for you – it is possible to reverse and reduce premature greying of hair by simple and effective home remedies, said Lavleen Kaur, co-founder and head dietitian, Diet Insight.

“Greying of hair is a normal component of the ageing process. Millions of hair follicles on your skin contain a pigment called melanin. As you age, these hair follicles start losing out their natural pigment, resulting in grey hair,” said Lavleen.

But first, let us find out what causes premature grey hair and how to deal with them.

Causes

Deficiency in diet

Certain nutrients have been discovered to play an important role in premature greying. For example, studies reveal that a lack of iron, copper, vitamin B, iodine, and omega 3 causes grey hair, which is why they must be included in the diet. On the other hand, packaged, junk, refined, or processed foods, might contribute to even more greying. Therefore pay attention to your food as an incorrect diet can be a major reason for premature grey hair.

Increased stress

Increased stress leads to the release of a chemical called Norepinephrine into the follicle. This chemical affects the melanocyte stem cells causing them to rapidly turn into pigment cells and move out of the hair follicles leading to grey hair.

The major factors are stress and diet, but they are not the only ones. Early greying of hair can also be caused by other factors such as genetics, hormonal imbalances, or even as a side effect of certain medical conditions such as constipation or anaemia.

Remedies

There are several combinations that may help in delaying greying. Here are a few tips:

Improve your diet

The foremost solution to every health issue – including premature greying of hair — is correcting your diet routine. There are a few foods that you must consume in order to recover your black, lustrous hair. Copper-rich foods include cashews, potatoes, chickpeas, almonds, mushrooms, and so on.

Nuts and seeds are the second most important foods to include in your diet. Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pumpkin seeds contain significant quantities of copper, which stimulates melanin synthesis and results in increased pigmentation of your hair.

“It is also important to include Vitamin B-rich food sources such as curd, paneer, banana, carrots or even a vegetable juice of your choice will help reduce premature grey hair. They operate by boosting the body’s oxygen supply, which helps maintain your cells healthy and active, resulting in strong, lubricious hair,” said Lavleen.

Simply said, a well-balanced diet rich in essential minerals such as copper, vitamin B, omega 3, iron, and iodine should not be neglected.

Home-made coconut oil

Nothing beats natural homemade oil, and it’s quite simple to make. You only need 500ml coconut oil, 1 tablespoon onion seeds, 1 tablespoon methi seeds, and 1 tablespoon dried curry leaves powder. Mix thoroughly and let it out in the sun for four to five days before using.

Coconut oil is considered the best for hair. (Source: Pixabay) Coconut oil is considered the best for hair. (Source: Pixabay)

“It’s a tested method that is shown to be beneficial for many individuals in terms of restoring natural hair colour and maintaining it in the long run,” said Lavleen.

Amla

Amla is rich in antioxidants and also has anti-ageing properties which can help in reversing premature grey hair. There are several ways in which you may benefit from this fruit. You may immediately wash your hair with amla-infused water. Alternatively, you may extract amla juice and combine it with one tablespoon of almond oil and a few lemon squeezes. Mix it thoroughly, apply it to your scalp, and let it stay on for a few minutes before washing your hair.

If you are using amla powder, then boil it in coconut oil until the oil changes colour and then use it like oil on your hair. Wash it with lukewarm water and see the results for yourself.

Curry leaves

Curry leaves have a long history of medicinal usage. You may use them to reverse premature grey hair by grinding them into a powder and combining them with coconut oil to apply to your scalp.

Lavleen’s grandma’s secret remedy

One of the most effective remedies for stopping grey hair is makhan, (yes, butter!) and that’s no secret given the various benefits it provides.

“We all develop grey hair in our 20s-30s, but I’ve seen my grandma apply this treatment and she still has strong black hair. She just makes fresh makhan from cow’s milk, melts it slightly, and uses it as a lubricant on her hair before washing it,” she mentioned.

You may do this twice a week to observe faster results, but keep in mind that the makhan must be made entirely of cow’s milk!

Ridged guard (torai)

Ridge gourd is well-known for its capacity to repair pigment cells in hair follicles, therefore reversing grey hair. Sun-dry one ridge guard, boil it in coconut oil and keep it in sun for four to five days before using it.

Onion juice

Onion juice remedy is probably the most frequently recommended tip on the internet. Imbalances in hydrogen peroxide lead to premature greying of hair. When we use onion juice, this hydrogen peroxide can neutralise the catalase enzyme found in onions which helps revere premature grey hair. So mix onion juice with one tablespoon of lemon zest and watch the wonders it does for your grey hair.

Try a few remedies for your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Try a few remedies for your hair. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Black tea

Use black tea along with a herbal conditioner as it has tannic acid which helps darken your hair. However, do not use shampoo after this because it may cause drying of the hair. You can shampoo your hair the next day.

“In a nutshell, no matter what external or homemade remedies you try, unless your hair is strong and healthy from the inside, your grey hair will pop up again and again. Therefore, the first and foremost attention needs to go to your diet and lifestyle routine.” said Lavleen.

