“My father said, ‘I want you to have independence, be the master of your destiny'”: Preity Zinta

Self-confidence is an inherent trait; one that allows you to be independent, strong, positive and successful in your personal and professional life. However, emotional upheavals or difficult circumstances may make it difficult to remain motivated at times.

As such, it is crucial to possess some amount of self-confidence as it influences how you perceive the world and how others perceive you.

Lately, if you’ve been struggling with feelings of self-doubt and low confidence, take a look at this video of Bollywood actor Preity Zinta receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of East London in 2010, and take note of the lesson she shared.

The actor, who’s starred in movies such as Kal Ho Na Ho and Veer-Zara, is outspoken and isn’t afraid to voice her opinions. In her impassioned acceptance speech, Preity mentioned that she was grateful to her parents for being supportive of her interests and emphasised on the importance of independence.

She explained that her father encouraged independent traits in her from when she was young. “When I was a little girl, my father always told me that an Indian woman is dependent on her father when she’s young, when she’s married she’s dependent on her husband and when she’s a child or when she is old she is dependent on her son and I don’t want you to be like that,” she said.

She continued, “He said, ‘I want you to have independence, I want you to be the master of your destiny and the only way you can do that is if you are educated and you can stand on your own two feet’.”

She went on to emphasise, “I am really lucky to have parents like them who gave me opportunities of a great education and let me do what I wanted to do. So today, when I’m standing on my own two feet, I decided that I was going to work towards women’s empowerment in India.”

“For that, I really have to thank the foundation and the United Nations for giving for giving me an opportunity to give back to society and make a difference”, she concluded.

