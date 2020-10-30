Preity Zinta shares glimpses of Kings XI Punjab bio bubble; take a look

Here's what IPL Bio bubble has been for Preity Zinta. (Source: Preity Zinta/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Many people have formed or adopted a bio or social bubble to step out of their homes while staying safe amid the pandemic. But it is not restricted to individuals, even the Indian Premier League or IPL, currently being played in the United Arab Emirates, has a streamlined bubble process in place. Sharing a glimpse of what it means to become a part of a bubble, actor Preity Zinta wrote a detailed note on Instagram.

The actor said how being a part of her IPL team Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) bio bubble comes with its set of responsibilities. “It starts with a six-day quarantine, covid tests every 3-4 days and no going out – only your room, designated #KXIP restaurant and gym and of course the stadium in your car. The drivers, chefs etc are also in the bio bubble and quarantined, so no food from outside and no people interaction,” she described.

For a lively and vivacious person like her, Zinta said its a “tough ask”. “It’s tough if you are a free bird like me but then it’s 2020 and one must appreciate that IPL is actually happening in the middle of a pandemic,” mentioned Zinta, while extending a note of thanks to the

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), members of her team and the Dubai hotel staff.

While the concept of such a support bubble was originally proposed by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in June 2020, saying that adults who live by themselves and single parents with children under nine can join households to create a bubble, over time, as more people have started travelling, the concept has grown to include more people whether as friends or professionals.

While bubbles make people feel less isolated, they follow the same rules of social distancing while keeping one productive and occupied, like Zinta mentioned. They are exclusive for a given period of time meaning that one cannot switch, which makes outside interaction highly non-negotiable given the risk of catching the infection.

In an earlier interaction with indianexpress.com, Dr Rohan Sequeria, consultant general medicine, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, said basic screening is a must before adding someone to a bubble. “After that person is added, no major risks are involved. If you or someone in your support bubble is showing coronavirus symptoms, or otherwise self-isolating, everyone in your support bubble should stay home. If you or a member of your support bubble is contacted as part of the test and trace programme, the individual contacted must stay at home. If the individual becomes symptomatic, everyone in the support bubble must then isolate,” he said.

