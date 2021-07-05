Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek of her ‘ghar ki kheti’; watch

Preity Zinta has been growing organic fruits and vegetables at home. The Veer Zaara actor recently took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her beautiful garden in her backyard.

Preity revealed she started planting seeds last year during the lockdown. “Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies,” she wrote alongside the video.

What all is she growing? The garden has “strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon,” the 46-year-old said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In the video, she is seen plucking homegrown strawberries.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni shares tips for storing and sowing seeds for home garden

“I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you ma for making this possible. I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks – you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti,” she wrote.

Recently, Bhagyashree also gave us a sneak peek into her organic home garden. We even saw her eating raw bhindi plucked from her garden.

If you are planning to set up a garden at home, here are some tips you should keep in mind while growing organic food.