scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 05, 2021
Must Read

Preity Zinta gives a sneak peek of her ‘ghar ki kheti’; watch

Preity shared that she started planting seeds last year during the lockdown

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2021 5:30:00 pm
preity zintaPreity Zinta showed her home garden in an Instagram video. (Source: realpz/Instagram)

Preity Zinta has been growing organic fruits and vegetables at home. The Veer Zaara actor recently took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of her beautiful garden in her backyard.

Preity revealed she started planting seeds last year during the lockdown. “Mom was with me during the lockdown last year and we planted all sorts of herbs, fruit and veggies,” she wrote alongside the video.

What all is she growing? The garden has “strawberries, oranges, peaches, guavas, tomatoes, green and red peppers, green and red chillies, eggplant, mint, basil and lemon,” the 46-year-old said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

In the video, she is seen plucking homegrown strawberries.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Samantha Akkineni shares tips for storing and sowing seeds for home garden

“I am so proud of our little organic home garden. Thank you ma for making this possible. I am loving every bit of this. Try it at home folks – you will be amazed by your own ghar ki kheti,” she wrote.

Recently, Bhagyashree also gave us a sneak peek into her organic home garden. We even saw her eating raw bhindi plucked from her garden.

If you are planning to set up a garden at home, here are some tips you should keep in mind while growing organic food.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Fashion hits and misses, latest celebrity looks, Ranveer Singh latest look, bollywood celebrity outfits, indianexpress.com, Indian Express
Ranveer Singh to Sonam Kapoor: Fashion Hits and Misses (June 28 – July 4)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 05: Latest News

Advertisement