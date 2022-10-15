Things pregnant women should avoid to make their skincare baby-safe

Pregnancy is a beautiful phase of any woman’s life, but this nine-month period comes with its fair share of challenges as women undergo numerous physical, emotional, and hormonal changes. Among these changes, skin and hair problems are extremely common. “Yes, women notice changes in their skin, nails, and hair during pregnancy,” said Dr Parinita Bansal, a dermatologist.

According to the expert, some of the common changes include “dark spots on the breasts, nipples, or inner thighs, melasma (brown patches on the face around the cheeks, nose, and forehead), linea nigra (a dark line that runs from the navel to the pubic hair), stretch marks, acne, spider veins, varicose veins and changes in nail and hair growth.”

While many of these changes are transitional, pregnant women, in general, also need to be careful with the products they apply. As such, taking to Instagram, Dr Kiran Sethi, an aesthetic, skin and wellness doctor, suggested mothers-to-be to “just avoid the big 3.” “For pregnant ladies, it can be scary when confronted with your skincare. But not to worry, there is a simple way to keep your skincare baby-safe — just avoid the big 3!” she added.

So what are these big 3?

*Salicylic Acid: Found in face washes, lotions, and serums, salicylic acid should be strictly avoided by pregnant women. “Prescription salicylic acid is related to aspirin, so taking the oral form of this medication isn’t advised during pregnancy. Also, certain studies have shown that taking oral salicylic acid during late pregnancy can increase the risk for intracranial bleeding (a collection of blood within the skull).” Dr Bansal told indianexpress.

*Retinols: Dr Sethi shared that any form of retinol or retinoid should be avoided because “we do not want it absorbed into the bloodstream.” Adding, Dr Bansal said, “Retin-A, retinol, and retinyl palmitate are in FDA category C, which technically means risk to the fetus cannot be ruled out.” “Do not use tretinoin (Retin-A) cream during pregnancy, as it is known to cause multiple malformations in the baby,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Kiran MD (@drkiransays)

*Essential Oils: Both experts suggested to avoid the use of essential oils as it can cause issues during pregnancy. “You shouldn’t use essential oils in early pregnancy because they could potentially cause uterine contractions or adversely affect your baby in their early developmental stages,” said Dr Bansal.

*Artificial fragrances: “Fragrances can cause allergies, and some have essential oils in them,” warned Dr Kiran.

Advertisement

Also Read | | Follow these skincare tips during pregnancy for acne flare-ups, blemishes and pigmentation

Dr Bansal further listed some effective tips that might help-

*Bad acne can be treated with antibiotic lotions, for example, erythromycin or clindamycin lotions.

*Reduce intake of foods with a lot of yeast if you have a fungal or genital infection, like pau, wheat noodles, or cakes.

Advertisement

*Have adequate sleep and exercise as that can make the skin glow.

*Cosmetics should be kept to the basics like sunblock, moisturiser, and mild cleansers.

* Moisturisers or chlorpheniramine tablets can help relieve the itch. Try not to use paraffin wax on the skin, as this ​​can clog the skin pores.

*There are medicated creams available to reduce stretch marks during pregnancy.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!