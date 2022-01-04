Pregnant Kylie Jenner reflects on ‘blessings’ and ‘heartaches’ as she welcomes 2022

The year 2021 was difficult for many people around the world, especially those who lost their loved ones to the pandemic or otherwise, and Kylie Jenner is reflecting on how it turned out for her.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur, who is pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram to share a black and white picture of herself. In the photo, she rested her hands on her expanding belly, looking stoic.

“As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held,” the caption read.

Kylie Jenner shared this picture to reflect on 2021.

The beauty and makeup mogul continued by saying that she will “never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to [her] life”. “I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time. ” the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings wrote.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is mother to Stormi Webster, 3, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. While her first pregnancy was a hush-hush affair, in September 2021, she had announced her second one, appearing more confident this time around.

Kylie had posted a sweet video on Instagram that had featured Travis, Stormi and her mother Kris Jenner.

It reminded many of the one that broke the internet after Stormi was born.

Needless to say, 2021 was bitter-sweet for the couple. While on one hand they learnt of the second pregnancy, on the other, they also had to witness the Astroworld tragedy that took place in November 2021, wherein ten people lost their lives and many were injured in a ‘crowd surge’ on the first night of the annual two-day festival by the rapper.

It had shocked the world, including the Kardashians and Jenners who were present there when the incident happened.

