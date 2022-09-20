Pregnant Chrissy Teigen reveals her kids are excited for third baby: ‘I told them very, very early’

Chrissy Teigen has had a difficult two years after losing her child Jack, her recent admission of a life-saving abortion instead of a miscarriage that led to it, and the numerous IVF rounds that ultimately resulted in her conceiving her third child with husband, singer John Legend.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The model and cookbook author had announced last month that she was expecting her rainbow baby in an Instagram post, in which she clicked a mirror selfie and showed her growing baby bump. Her caption read, “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again; 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as you can see) we have another on the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

The 36-year-old continued, “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘Okay, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

During a recent interaction with People magazine, Chrissy revealed that her children Luna Simone Stephens and Miles Theodore Stephens cannot wait for their sibling to arrive, adding that they are “very excited” about his new addition to the family.

“Since we did IVF [in-vitro fertilization] we knew probably nine days after we did the transfer that it had worked and we were pregnant. I told them very, very early,” she was quoted as telling the publication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

“They knew that I was going in for the transfer, that we were going to go in and put this egg inside mommy’s belly. So they knew from the very, very beginning, and they knew there was a chance it might not work because that’s happened before,” she added.

“They’ve been excited for a long time,” Teigen said about her children. “I feel like this is going to be the longest pregnancy to them, because they’ve known since the [first] day. But they’ve been really very excited.”

In February this year, Chrissy had shared a lengthy post telling people the downside of IVF therapy and what her experience had been. The caption ran alongside a photo, in which she posed while stretching her body. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

“I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a b*tch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant,” she wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!