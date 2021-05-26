Pregnancy skincare: Know which ingredients to avoid and apply

Every woman’s body goes through a lot of changes during pregnancy. Some even experience changes in their skin. But, it must be noted that there are a lot of products that women cannot apply when they are pregnant because of the presence of harsh chemicals in them.

So, if you are confused about what to include and stay away from when it comes to pregnancy skincare, we have some help for you. Dr Geetika Mittal, a dermatologist, recently took to Instagram to share some tips.

“Pregnancy skincare; it’s something most women are confused about. So today, I’m breaking it down for you: what’s a pregancy-safe routine, plus the ingredients to avoid,” she wrote.

Check it out below.

READ | Summer skincare guide for pregnant women

Exfoliate twice or thrice a week

Use a mild scrub and stay away from those that can cause micro-tears. Also, if you are someone who chemically exfoliates, then it is highly suggested you consult a dermatologist before continuing with the same during pregnancy.

Use serums and moisturisers that have healing properties and promote cell turnover

Anything with hyaluronic acid or even vitamin C can help in healing and promoting cell turnover. You can ensure efficacy by practicing the sandwich moisture method after each step of your skincare routine. To do this, spritz rose or mogra mist after every step and massage the products while your skin is still damp. However, do consult with your dermatologist if the products are safe to be used during pregnancy.

Apply body oils

Dr Mittal suggested applying moringa and tamanu oils. Opt for something that is lightweight and gets absorbed into your skin quickly. Oils with a lingering scent will help you feel calm and relaxed.

Wear mineral-based sunscreen, every day

This goes without saying. If there is one tip you much follow then make sure you use sunscreen every day. Not only when you are stepping out but even when you are at home, here’s why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta (@drgeetika)

Don’t stress, this will only aggravate skin conditions

Stress reflects on your skin in the form of wrinkles. Often, we tend to gorge on food while we are anxious which further ruins our skin. Here are the food items you can avoid to make sure you don’t wake up with dull skin the next day!

Avoid certain ingredients

“Salicylic acid, Retin-A, retinol, retinyl palmitate, benzoyl peroxide, hydroquinone, and prescription acne medications must be avoided,” she said, adding “avoid professional treatments such as chemical peels with salicylic acid, botox, and laser treatments.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle