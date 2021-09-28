A pre-wedding hair care routine for the groom-to-be

When we think of the Indian wedding market, almost everything is viewed from the perspective of the bride — not so much from the groom’s standpoint, except for the wedding attire. But it is time to change this narrative.

It is a big day for the groom as well, and just like the bride, he, too, needs some pampering so as to feel extra special and rejuvenated. Sargam Dhawan Bhayana, director at Tressmart, an online platform for everything related to hair, claims that most men don’t think about their hair until they start losing it.

“Huge mistake! If you are looking after your skin and body, it is also time to invest in a hair care routine,” she says.

She lists some tips for grooms to look their best on their big day, divided into timelines; read on.

One month before the wedding

* Oil your hair. This will help strengthen your roots and let your hair get healthier. A once a week hot oil massage will do wonders.

* Invest in a natural and gentle shampoo that contains no parabens or sulphates and will prevent hair from looking dull, brittle and weak. Men tend to have more scalp buildup than women which causes dandruff. Invest in a quality shampoo at least a month before the wedding.

* Start using a conditioner after every hair wash to protect your hair against damage. With time, your hair will appear hydrated, stronger and shinier.

Choose a hairstyle that flatters your face. Don’t try anything drastic. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Choose a hairstyle that flatters your face. Don’t try anything drastic. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

* Choose a hairstyle that flatters your face. Don’t try anything drastic like a loud hair colour or a trendy hair shave just before the wedding. Ask for hair products like waxes, mousse, etc., to make your hairstyle look better.

* Use a hair serum after a shampoo and conditioner as it will nourish your hair while making it look glossier.

* Get a hair spa once a week, a month before the wedding, for the necessary nourishment.

One week before the wedding

* Get your barber to trim your hair. This is just a sort of touch up. In case something has gone wrong, your hair has grown out or you want to do some damage control.

* Use a hair mask just two or three days before your big day. You won’t have the time for it on the day of your wedding.

* Get a hot oil massage a week before your wedding. Not only will it relax you, it will also keep the dryness and frizz away.

