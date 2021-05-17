‘Pray for Myanmar’: Miss Universe contestant holds powerful sign while walking the ramp

Miss Universe 2020 contestant from Myanmar, Thuzar Wint Lwin, made a powerful statement about her country as she sashayed down the ramp.

Dressed in a traditional outfit for the ‘National Costume’ round, Thuzar held a placard above her head that read “Pray for Myanmar” as she strutted the ramp.

“Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day,” she further said in a video message for the competition.

“I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can,” she added.

Thuzar also won the award for Best National Costume. In an Instagram post, she explained that the outfit was usually worn by Chin women at traditional ceremonies. “In this costume, we can identify the delicate weaving skills of Myanmar women and the image of an admirable and courageous Myanmar lady,” she expressed.

“In former times, the chief ruler and men of wealth from Hakha, Chin State proclaimed the ‘Khwang Cawi’ festival in honor of the richness of wisdom, wealth and beauty of their soulmate and, nowadays, of their beloved daughter too. On that day, an admirable and courageous Chin woman was adorned with antique silver jewelleries, colorful traditional handicrafts and hand-woven fabrics,” she added.