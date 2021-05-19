‘The second wave has been brutal; it took away so many lives around me’: Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi won many hearts and instantly became a household name with his stupendous performance as Harshad Mehta in the series Scam 1992. While he agrees the series helped him get noticed, he is just getting started.

Gandhi, who has been a part of the Gujarati film fraternity for some time now, agrees the switch to mainstream changed his life for good. Now, the versatile actor is all set to essay the role of Vitthal Teedi in the Gujarati web series Vitthal Teedi, directed by Abhishek Jain.

In a tête-à-tête, he shared what it means to be a part of the web series, his plans, and what he looks forward to doing once the current situation improves.

How has your journey been?

My life changed a lot post Scam 1992. In fact, I am taken more seriously as an actor now and there are many out there who want to consider me for a lead role or start a project with me be it in Hindi films, web series, and even regional cinema. Scam 1992 opened up a new world for me. I am really excited and looking forward to them!

Why did you take up Vitthal Teedi? How was it working with Abhishek Jain?

The reason I said yes to Vitthal Teedi is that I loved the script and the character. Vitthal is a really layered character with a lot of emotions. This is exactly the kind of role I like to play. Moreover, it is a web series coming from Gujarat, and I could not be more proud of the same.

Working with Abhishek has been a lot of fun. We had planned on working together long back but it just took us a lot of time — precisely seven years. It is almost like meeting your old friend from college. We have both grown in our own fields thus, Vitthal Teedi has been an interesting collaboration.

Moreover, he is such a passionate guy when it comes to cinema — he breathes cinema and he loves cinema. That passion is so contagious and that is what I really like about him.

One role you want to do, and one actor you would love to work with?

There are a lot of characters I want to play because I have just started in mainstream per se. I always had this dream of working with Irrfan Khan, which will now always be a lifelong dream. But, I also want to work with stalwarts like Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Hassan, if given a chance.

Let’s talk about fashion — do you like to experiment or keep it laid back?

I dress according to the occasion, and on most days I try following the dress code. But, comfort clothing has to be a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. I can go around the world in basic denim, a T-shirt and sports shoes.

I am not that experimental when it comes to fashion. Of late, I have been trying ankle-length pants, otherwise, I am a pretty orthodox person when it comes to fashion. But, I am always sure about keeping it comfortable because I take multiple workout breaks so I want to be in something which helps me move around through the day.

The one fashion trend you despise and one you love?

There is nothing particular that I despise about any of the trends because I personally believe that fashion is subjective in nature. There are a lot of things that will not look good on me but on somebody else, they will. As far as it is concerned for me, I am all about subtlety.

How have you been coping up with the pandemic?

The second wave has been brutal because it took away so many lives around me — so many of my close families had to witness death. My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering from the loss of a loved one. My family and I got COVID last year but I am grateful for the fact that we survived it.

Coping up for me is maintaining and taking all precautions to keep me and my loved ones protected while I pray for everyone so that we can get out of this as soon as possible.

One thing you want to do when the situation gets better?

The last lockdown trained all of us on how to stay at home and still manage to be productive and be positive while looking forward to a better and hopeful future. With the second wave, it just feels like I am repeating myself.

There are quite a few things on my plate, I have a lot of scripts to read and making sure I spend good quality time with my daughter with whom I hardly get any time. The first thing I want to do when the situation slightly gets better is meet my friends, and I want to get back to work and projects which are ready to go on the floor.