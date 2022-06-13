Pranitha Subhash calls motherhood a ‘surreal’ experience as she welcomes a baby girl

Hungama 2 actor Pranitha Subhash has welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Nitin Raju. The actor took to Instagram to announce the news, sharing a montage of various video clips, as well as a post thanking the hospital staff.

The actor wrote that the last few days “have been surreal”, ever since their “baby girl was born”. In a series of pictures that the 29-year-old shared from her hospital bed, she was seen cradling and bonding with her baby.

The actor, who got married last year, further wrote: “I was really lucky to have a gynaecologist mom (Dr Jayashri), but for her this was the hardest time emotionally. Thankfully we had Dr Sunil Ishwar and his team at Aster Rv that made sure my delivery was smooth. Also wanted to thank Dr Subbu, our anaesthetist and his team who made sure the process was as less painful as possible.”

Pranitha, who had shared many pictures throughout her pregnancy on social media, wrote that she cannot wait to share her birth story with her followers.

In a separate post, the actor — who has predominantly worked in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films — shared heartfelt moments from her pregnancy and delivery.

In the video montage, she was seen going through an ultrasound, which was followed by a close-up of her belly (with the movement of the baby inside), her husband kissing her tummy and the moment when their daughter was born.

Check out these other adorable photos from when she was pregnant.

