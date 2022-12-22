Pranitha Subhash says daughter Arna ‘means the world’ to her: ‘Doesn’t mean I feel guilty about choosing to get back to work’

Actor Pranitha Subhash has had quite a journey this year. The ‘Hungama 2‘ star welcomed her first child, a daughter, with husband Nitin Raju in June — an experience that she wrote about and shared extensively with her fans and followers on social media in the form of reels and photographs, calling it “surreal”. The 30-year-old, who predominantly works in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries, recently interacted with indianexpress.com and opened up more about her life and her personality.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

While her Instagram is a beautiful reflection of her personal and professional endeavours, the new mother touched upon many other facets of her life, including how she takes care of herself, what healthy living and clean eating mean to her, the fitness choices that she made during pregnancy and continues to follow, and how motherhood has changed her.

Pranitha also talked about, among other things, her personal style and fashion, how she takes care of her skin and face, and the healthy habit that she acquired from her own mother and wishes to pass on to her daughter Arna. Excerpts:

What is keeping you busy these days?

I am currently shuffling between my work commitments and mommy duties. I was on a break during my pregnancy and now that the baby is here, I am all set to get back to work. I have already started with photoshoots, going through narrations and shall announce something exciting soon.

My last stint was in the 2021 war film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India‘ and my next release will be Vikas and Vinay Pampathi’s comedy film ‘Ramana Avatara‘. Besides these, whenever I get some time, I prefer travelling to new and exotic places to detox myself. Recently, I planned a Europe trip with my family for the much-needed break. My focus at the moment is to return to the silver screen full-time and deliver some good projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

How do you start and end your day, any specific activities that you do daily?

I like to begin my day by meditating in a quiet and open space as it helps to lower stress, increase productivity, foster creativity, and uphold overall well-being. While meditating, I experience calmness, contentment, and intense joy. This 10–15-minute ritual helps me start my days off right and indulge in optimistic thoughts and conversations.

This is followed by eating a handful of almonds that are satiating and give me an energy boost. My day ends with spending some quality time with my daughter Arna. I also make sure not to look at my phone or indulge in any other activity before I go to bed, as it helps me get a peaceful good night’s sleep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

What does fitness mean to you? We see you posting gym content on Instagram now and then.

Advertisement

Yes! Fitness to me is holistic wellness. As they say, you are what you eat. So, I always make sure I eat clean and exercise daily. But before I start my workout, I prefer consuming a pre-workout snack like almonds as it is hassle-free and healthy, owing to its nutrient-rich composition. Even when I am out for shoots, almonds are easily portable, so it’s extremely convenient for me and aids in weight-management.

Also, I love posting fitness videos and reels to keep my followers motivated to stay fit. I believe fitness is intrinsic for everyone and should always be a top concern, especially in fast-paced lives. It is good to have a mindful and active morning, as it sets the tone for the day. This could be easily done by setting a daily workout regime. I always include an hour of physical activity — be it working out at the gym or a run as a part of my daily schedule, under the guidance of my trainer and following a nutritious diet post workout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

Even during my pregnancy, I never missed my workout sessions and religiously posted them on my Instagram to set a bar for all the mommies-to-be out there.

Are you a big foodie? What kind of cuisine is your favourite?

Advertisement

Of course, I am a big-time foodie and grew up eating ‘ghar ka khana’. I love all the South Indian dishes cooked by my mother, especially Hyderabadi biryani. I love street food and have a sweet tooth, so I binge on anything sweet when I have the option. Almond barfi is one of my favourite sweet dishes as almonds add a nutty and healthy ingredient to the sweet. Besides this, my favourite cuisine is Pan-Asian food, which includes classic Chinese rice/noodles and spicy Thai curries.

Do you believe in cheat days/cheat meals?

I always try to follow a healthy and nutritious meal plan curated by my fitness instructor and nutritionist. There’s no specific guideline for cheat days. I believe cheat meals are not necessarily bad and enjoying them in moderation can reduce overall cravings and help maintain a more balanced diet.

I mostly wake up feeling hungry, so I snack on something easy, to pack in the right nutrients. My go-to option is to eat almonds coated with dark chocolate; when I have dessert cravings, this is my go-to snack. However, I do fall for street delicacies sometimes when the shoot hours are long and tiring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

How do you take care of your skin, especially during winters? What are some dos and don’ts that you follow?

With the temperature dropping down in winters, our body is exposed to the harsh and dry weather. We usually focus on the face and forget the 93 per cent of the skin below our neck. To keep my skin protected and nourished, I start my day by eating almonds. Since my childhood, my mother taught me the benefits of consuming almonds every day, as they contain healthy fats, rich antioxidants, and vitamin E essential for the skin.

Besides this, I stay clear of products that contain alcohol and fragrances. I prefer creams and oils with almond extract especially for my night-time regimen. Being in the entertainment industry for so long has taught me how to take care of my skin and to be conscious of the foods I eat and the products I use on my body.

Advertisement

You are blessed with great hair, too. Whom do you go to for advice?

All thanks to my genes! I do maintain a proper hair care routine as I tend to encounter several styling tools, heat, make-up, and other things almost every day in my profession. It gets difficult to maintain natural lustre of the hair after torturing them with heat. I always follow my mother’s (who is also my go-to person for advice) DIY hair care remedy packed with hydrating and nourishing properties of almonds. The powerful oil and avocado hair mask adds moisture and conditioning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

How would you define your personal style and fashion?

Advertisement

My fashion mantra is spilling sass with comfort and colours. Sometimes, pairing your jeans/trouser with a casual and contrasting t-shirt goes a long way. It all depends on your confidence and the way you carry it. I believe comfort is the new luxury as it is about feeling good and not just showing off. When I have a chance to go out for a party/event, I will definitely intent to channel Carrie Bradshaw from ‘Sex in the City‘ or Moira Rose from ‘Schitt’s Creek‘. But at the same time, I’ve grown to truly love the joy of comfort, so I anticipate that by the end of the evening I’ll be just as eager to put on my pajamas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

Can you tell us about the five items that we would definitely find in your wardrobe no matter the season?

The five items in my wardrobe that I swear by are: a black t-shirt, a white shirt, denims, a pair of leggings and a black/white tank top. I believe these can make some great comfy attire and never go wrong.

Advertisement

How much has motherhood changed you as a person? Have your priorities shifted?

Parenthood is not always an easy ride, and this is particularly true when it comes to being a mom. My daughter Arna means the world to me! I am a family-oriented woman and like to maintain a healthy work-life balance. While I did take a back seat during my pregnancy days, that doesn’t mean that I feel guilty about choosing to get back to work. I value my career and put a lot of effort into producing quality work. When Arna will grow up, I would definitely want her to understand the value of the worth that is done by both her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranita Subhash (@pranitha.insta)

My mother has always been my emotional barometer and my guide at every step. I was lucky enough to have one woman who truly helped me through everything in life and I intend to be the same woman for my little princess. I always make sure I eat healthy as children see and learn. Like my mother has passed down the tradition of having almonds every day in the morning, I want to inculcate the habit in Arna when she’s a bit older.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!