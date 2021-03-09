Post-Oprah interview, Harry, Meghan and Archie appear in a new maternity photo

Women’s Day wishes poured in from everywhere and a special wish came from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s official photographer Misan Harriman, who has shot the former actor and her family, as they are all set to welcome their second child, a baby girl. The couple revealed that they are all set to welcome their second child, a baby girl, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Sharing his Women’s Day wishes for Meghan, Harriman, a Nigeria-born British photographer who shot to fame for his photographs from the Black Lives Movement, shared on his Instagram: “What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women’s Day! Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H.”

He shared a black-and-white family portrait of the royal couple where Meghan dons a flowing dress and stands barefoot outside with her husband behind her. Prince Harry, also barefoot, can be seen wearing a button-down shirt and pants. Meghan holds their son Archie — who turns two in May — in her arms, while her growing baby bump is visible.

Harriman had previously shared a different black-and-white image of the couple to celebrate their pregnancy announcement on Valentine’s Day this year. In the image posted on Instagram, a barefoot Harry sits on the grass with Meghan in his lap, her hand draped over a prominent baby bump visible under her casual maxi-dress.

While Harriman is based in London, the Sussexes live in California following their split from the British royal family last year.

“Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow,” he wrote on social media following the release of the picture. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!”

The shot of the couple was not Harriman’s first call to present a royal announcement to the world, for in 2019, he had captured Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, again in black and white, to accompany the announcement of their engagement.

“You can’t be nervous when the subjects are so comfortable,” Harriman had told Vogue of the experience. “I call my lens the truth-seeker, and that is exactly what was captured, two people who have found their safe harbor in each other.”

Last year, Harriman became first Black photographer to shoot the cover for British Vogue‘s September Issue in the magazine’s 104-year history.

The cover featured footballer Marcus Rashford, model Adwoa Aboah and a number of other prominent campaigners, and was headlined “Activism Now: The Faces of Hope.”

