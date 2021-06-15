scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Latest news

Post Malone gets a new smile with 12-carat diamond fangs; can you guess the price?

"He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth. They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing."

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 15, 2021 9:40:58 pm
Post Malone, Post Malone news, Post Malone new smile, Post Malone diamond teeth, Post Malone smile reconstruction, Post Malone porcelain veneer, indian express newsThe rapper's new smile will show off natural porcelain veneer work framed with two diamond fangs. (Photo: Instagram/@postmalone)

American singer Post Malone has a new reason to smile. The 25-year-old has done the unthinkable — giving even vampires a major complex — by going to the dentist and emerging with a set of 12-carat ‘diamond fangs’ for his canine teeth.

But since everything comes at a price, the singer’s smile reconstruction, it is believed, has cost him $1.6 million (INR 11,73,07,200 approximately) — enough to put our wallets to shame.

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend!! With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!” his dentist Dr Thomas Connelly posted a picture along with this caption on his Instagram, adding that it was done in collaboration with cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, and Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds)

Connelly told Rolling Stone he met the rapper a few years ago. Malone had said he was interested in getting “some teeth fixed”. And that he had seen some of the diamond embeds the dentist had done for other celebrity artists and athletes. He had asked if Connelly could create a whole diamond tooth.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
ALSO READ |Kim Kardashian debuts opal birthstone grill; can you guess the price?

According to the Rolling Stone report, it took them almost a year-and-a-half to figure out how to create the diamond teeth, followed by a few more months to successfully insert them. “It’s very difficult to cut holes in diamonds without destroying them,” Connelly was quoted as saying. He used diamonds sourced from Belgium and cut in Israel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thomas Connelly, DDS (@connellydds)

And if you are wondering, as you brush your teeth at night, if Malone will now have to employ a different technique, his dentist has explained that he can brush as he would normally do. “He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth. They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Kashmir Srinagar transgender community, Transgenders in Kashmir, Transgenders in Srinagar, Kashmir, Srinagar, economic low, no income for transgenders in Kashmir, indianexpress.com
In the pandemic, transgender community in Kashmir looks on with hope, leads with defiance

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 15: Latest News

Advertisement