Post Malone gets a new smile with 12-carat diamond fangs; can you guess the price?

American singer Post Malone has a new reason to smile. The 25-year-old has done the unthinkable — giving even vampires a major complex — by going to the dentist and emerging with a set of 12-carat ‘diamond fangs’ for his canine teeth.

But since everything comes at a price, the singer’s smile reconstruction, it is believed, has cost him $1.6 million (INR 11,73,07,200 approximately) — enough to put our wallets to shame.

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend!! With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has $1 million smile!!!” his dentist Dr Thomas Connelly posted a picture along with this caption on his Instagram, adding that it was done in collaboration with cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi, and Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers.

Connelly told Rolling Stone he met the rapper a few years ago. Malone had said he was interested in getting “some teeth fixed”. And that he had seen some of the diamond embeds the dentist had done for other celebrity artists and athletes. He had asked if Connelly could create a whole diamond tooth.

According to the Rolling Stone report, it took them almost a year-and-a-half to figure out how to create the diamond teeth, followed by a few more months to successfully insert them. “It’s very difficult to cut holes in diamonds without destroying them,” Connelly was quoted as saying. He used diamonds sourced from Belgium and cut in Israel.

And if you are wondering, as you brush your teeth at night, if Malone will now have to employ a different technique, his dentist has explained that he can brush as he would normally do. “He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth. They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing.”

