Post-Holi tips: Experts suggest ways to take care of your skin and hair after the festival

Holi, the festival of colours, might be over but you may still be struggling to take off all the colour from your skin and hair that was smeared on you by your family and friends. While you can have a gala time playing Holi with your loved ones, it is post the celebration that you realise that colours can wreak havoc on your skin and hair. Long exposure to sun and dust during the festival can also further add to one’s woe. However, do not worry as we are here to your rescue!

Skincare post-Holi

Dr Kalpana Sarangi, Senior Consultant, Cosmetic Dermatology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital shared how you can take care of your skin after playing Holi.

1. Use a gentle soap. To start, use warm water and gentle soap to remove the colours from your skin. Scrubbing too hard or using hot water can cause skin irritation, so it’s best to be gentle. Once the colours are off, apply a moisturiser to soothe any dryness or irritation caused by the colours. “Look for a moisturiser that is non-comedogenic and contains ingredients such as aloe vera, glycerin, or ceramides to help restore the skin’s barrier function,” she said.

2. Use SPF. Since playing Holi often involves spending time outdoors, it’s crucial to apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to protect your skin from further sun damage. Reapply the sunscreen every two hours, especially if you are sweating or swimming.

3. Take vitamin C. To prevent any aches, pains, or muscle cramps, you can take one tablet of paracetamol, which is a safe and effective pain reliever. Also, taking 1000mg of vitamin C can help boost your immune system and repair any damage caused by the colours.

4. Stay hydrated. Lastly, staying hydrated throughout the day is essential. Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or lemon water to keep your skin and body hydrated. It’s also recommended to avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages as they can dehydrate you further.

Haircare post-Holi

Dr Swapna Priya, Consultant-Dermatology, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad shares hair care tips post Holi. They are:

1. Use a gentle shampoo. Begin by rinsing your hair thoroughly with cool water to remove any colour or chemicals. Use a gentle shampoo to cleanse your scalp and hair, making sure to massage it in thoroughly.

2. Avoid hot water. Avoid using hot water on your hair, as it can strip away natural oils and cause dryness and breakage.

3. Use a hair mask. Apply a hair mask or deep conditioner to help restore your hair’s moisture and shine. Look for products that contain nourishing ingredients like coconut oil, argan oil, or shea butter.

5. Avoid heating tools for styling. Avoid using any heat-styling tools like blow dryers or straighteners for a few days after Holi, as your hair may be more fragile and prone to damage.

“If you notice any scalp irritation or itching, try using a soothing scalp serum or oil that contains tea tree oil, peppermint oil, or lavender oil. These ingredients can help to reduce inflammation and calm irritation,” she said.

DIY skincare and haircare post-Holi

Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Head, Dermatology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi shared some easy DIY hacks for your skin and hair that you can indulge in after the festival.

Skin: As coconut milk and honey are rich in vitamins and minerals that nourish your hair and make it shining, healthy, and strong, use them to condition your scalp and hair. Massage your hair and scalp by mixing it with rose water, then rinse it out after 15-20 minutes.

Hair: When it comes to skin and hair, aloe vera is regarded as a versatile ingredient. Gently Massage your skin and hair with aloe vera gel and wash it for 15-20 minutes.

“It is always recommended to eat healthily and take a well-balanced diet rich in vitamins, antioxidants, minerals etc as it can help in the healing process of your skin and can also aid in getting the skin glow back in a shorter duration,” Dr Gupta concluded.

