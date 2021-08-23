Three foods to manage post-Covid hair fall

Many people, after recovering from Covid, have experienced hair fall. “Post-Covid hair fall is a reality that many people are facing presently,” said nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal.

What’s the connection?

Experts say that hair fall and thinning during the recovery phase is due to a weakened immune system, which is compounded by stress. However, a good way to manage the same is by paying attention to one’s diet, which should not only be seasonal but also freshly-prepared. This helps in replenishing the body with essential nutrients that help build immunity and in turn, aiding hair growth, and controlling hair fall.

In an Instagram post, Ganeriwal suggested three foods that can make a lot of difference. Take a look:

Draksh

The black, seeded variety of raisins is the best. Soak a handful of raisins overnight. Eat in the morning hours. You can drink up the water too.

Amla

Have freshly squeezed juice, or consume amla in the form of pickle, chutney, or murabba.

Curry leaves

Boil 10 grams curry leaf powder in 100 ml water till its reduced to one-fourth. “Drink this tea first thing in the morning,” said Ganeriwal.

“Have these every day for three-four weeks and you will surely see your hair troubles fading away,” she added.