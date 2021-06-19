Include these eight foods in your diet to prevent post-Covid hair fall

Hair fall is very common with mothers-to-be and many new mothers experience excess hair fall after childbirth (Source : Getty Images)

Many people are experiencing hair fall after recovering from Covid-19. Hair loss can be a result of many things, including a deficiency of nutrients during the period of infection can also result in hair fall. “A healthy diet is the most important aspect of recovery. Consuming a diet lacking the right nutrients can lead to hair loss. For healthy hair, one should consume enough water along with a diet rich in protein, biotin, iron, omega-3 fatty acids, B vitamins, vitamin C, E, and zinc.

Below, Ritu Khaneja, dietitian and therapeutic nutritionist, founder, RightKcalories, shares eight foods that can be added to your diet to make your hair healthy, shiny, and lustrous.

Avocado contaains vitamin E which nourish the hair and make them shiny and strong.

Eggs: Egg yolks are rich in healthy fats and protein. They are full of biotin, a B vitamin that promotes strong hair growth and also good for scalp health. On the other hand, biotin deficiency can cause brittle hair. Other good sources of protein are dairy products, tofu, dal, chicken, and fish.

Spinach: Green leafy vegetables go a long way in not only maintaining the health of your hair but also provide it with essential vitamins and nutrients that help treat damaged hair back to health. Spinach is a rich source of vitamin A, K, E, C, B vitamins along with manganese, zinc, iron, and omega 3 fatty acids that keep your scalp healthy. These vitamins improve collagen and keratin levels and speed up the hair growth process.

Avocado: Avocados are packed with monosaturated fats, fatty acids, and vitamin E which nourish the hair and make them shiny and strong. This healthy fruit is high in protein and rich in B vitamins, too.

Eggs are full of biotin, a B vitamin that promotes strong hair growth and is also good for scalp health.

Oilseeds – Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids are a must for strong hair; these include chia seeds, flaxseeds, pumpkin seeds, and sunflower seeds. They are also an excellent source of minerals like phosphorus, calcium, and protein, all of which encourage hair growth and strong hair. Pumpkin seeds naturally contain biotin which encourages strong and faster hair growth. These seeds can be easily added to your everyday diet. Just sprinkle a spoonful into your morning glass of milk or smoothie.

Legumes: Legumes are rich in protein which is needed for improving hair growth and make it shiny. They also contain zinc and biotin. Beans contain complex carbohydrates, which help convert protein into cells that form hair. Vitamin A, B6, zinc, and manganese present in black channa plays an important role in building up the hair protein.

Almonds and cashew nuts – These nuts are extremely rich in fatty acids, which is the key to maintaining smooth, supple, and strong hair. Cashewnuts are also loaded with copper which enhances hair growth. Almonds are full of Vitamin E which gives silky and strong hair.

Lemon: They have a very high concentration of vitamin C which helps to build collagen. Collagen helps your hair to grow as well as helps your body to absorb iron which strengthens the hair scalp. Other sources of vitamin C which prevent hair fall are bell peppers, strawberries, amla, papaya, and kiwi.

Whole grains – Whole grains like oats, quinoa whole wheat, and barley, and B vitamin that helps prevent hair breakage and increases, hair strength and growth. They also contain a high amount of zinc that helps to hair loss at bay.

“Some other foods that can give you strong hair are mushrooms, broccoli, onion, garlic, sweet potatoes, carrots, and fish,” said Khaneja