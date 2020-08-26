Poor water quality can harm your hair; here’s what you can do

When the percentage of minerals and oxidizers rise in the water, they begin to harm the hair and the scalp, resulting in hair loss. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

If you think that you are the only person who is losing hair in lockdown, you are wrong. There are many people who, at the moment, are worried about their hair, mainly because they seem to be losing volume. Hair fall is natural, and can happen because of many reasons. While people mostly look outward and sometimes inward to find out what is causing it, they hardly ever take into consideration the fact that poor quality of water, specifically hard water, may play a huge role in it. And you may try many hair care products, shampoos, conditioners, and the like, but unless you do something about the water, you will continue to lose hair.

What is hard water?

In some places, the water that comes directly to the homes of people, contains a number of minerals and oxidizers. A little bit of it is okay and natural, but when the percentage of these minerals and oxidizers rise, they begin to harm the hair and the scalp. When the hair becomes weak, it begins to fall. It is said that this happens because the minerals and oxidizers present in hard water are positively charged, whereas our hair has negative electrical charge. So, when the minerals and the hair come in contact, they attract like magnets, making the hair strands weak.

There are many negative consequences of washing the hair with hard water. When done over a period of time, it can result in lifeless hair despite the use of shampoos and conditioners, split ends, premature greying, and thinning.

Ways to protect the hair

* You can always use a water softener machine, which is available in the market. The machine can help eliminate the hardness of water, making it softer and cleaner.

* If you know for a fact that your area receives hard water, look for hair care products — especially shampoos — that are specially made to protect the hair from hard water.

* There is a home remedy that you can try, too. Just take two tablespoons of vinegar or lemon juice and add it to a bucket of warm hard water. Rinse your hair using this solution, along with a mild shampoo.

Do not worry the next time you wash your hair. Simply follow these tips.

