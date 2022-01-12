Pongal 2022 Date: When is Pongal in India?

Pongal 2022 Date: Pongal, a popular harvest festival, is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu and other southern states of India. This year, Pongal celebrations will begin on January 14 and will continue until January 17.

Every year in mid-January, the four-day festival commemorates the end of the winter season and the beginning of Uttarayan or the sun’s trek northward. This celebration coincides with Makar Sankranti, the harvest festival observed in several northern parts of the country, during which people praise the sun deity, who plays a key role in agricultural produce.

The word ‘pongal’, which means “spilling over,” comes from the ritual of boiling freshly harvested rice with milk and jaggery in a new clay pot until it overflows. This represents favourable beginnings as well as the sun’s steady heating of the Earth.

Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Maattu Pongal, and Kanum Pongal are the four days of the festival, each with its unique significance. Old clothes and materials are thrown away and burned on the first day, signalling the start of a new life. It’s also the end of the Tamil month of Marghazi. Thai Pongal, the second day of the celebrations, is the most important day, as it honours the Hindu Sun God Surya. Cattle are decorated with flower garlands, given bananas, and worshipped on the third day. The Pongal celebrations come to a conclusion on the fourth day, which is all about social gatherings. Many families gather for social gatherings and to honour their elders.

