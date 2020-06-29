Pomegranate can make your skin glow like nothing else; find out how

Pomegranate is your skin’s best friend because it is known to have many anti-aging benefits. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Pomegranate is your skin’s best friend because it is known to have many anti-aging benefits. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The good thing about the pomegranate fruit is that it is available throughout the year. Which is why, you can enjoy its goodness both for your physical health and skincare. That is right, as delicious as it is, it can also help you a great deal when you are trying to make your skin naturally glow. Here are some simple and interesting ways in which you can use the fruit to enhance your beauty.

Seeds for exfoliation

A good exfoliation can do wonders for the face, and if you cannot find something that you absolutely like, just grind some pomegranate seeds, add some rose water to them and then apply them to the face in circular motions. Be gentle in your application and then wash your face with regular water when you are done.

Using the pomegranate juice as toner

Natural toners are the best thing for your skin. After you are done washing your face with a mild wash (which you must do every day), apply a toner of pomegranate juice. Don’t forget to massage it nicely on the face, so the circulation of blood improves. But, make sure you do not use too much juice, because it can make your face feel sticky. Wash after you are done.

Using the juice to make a face pack

If you have bentonite clay at home, then you can mix it with pomegranate juice, and not worry about anything else. It can be your very own weekend facial. All you have to do is mix a tablespoon of clay with pure pomegranate juice to make the mask. Apply it on your face and keep it for at least 40 minutes. Wash it off to get a natural glow, which will make people think you have stepped out of a salon.

How the fruit helps

Pomegranate is your skin’s best friend because it is known to have many anti-aging benefits. It is also believed to improve the texture of the skin by improving the production of collagen and elastin.

