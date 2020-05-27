Poll reveals best and worst garden trends; which ones do you follow?

Among the best good ones are bird feeders and vegetable patches, and the bad ones comprise fake grass and garden gnomes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Among the best good ones are bird feeders and vegetable patches, and the bad ones comprise fake grass and garden gnomes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Do you have a garden at home? Are you reading this from the comfort of your home meadow? If yes, then you will know that maintaining a garden is an arduous task. It requires care and interest. You would want it to look immaculate at all times. There cannot be any laziness, lest you risk making it look like a jungle in the house.

A recently-conducted poll has revealed the trends which can make or break a garden. Among the best good ones are bird feeders and vegetable patches, and the bad ones comprise fake grass and garden gnomes. The poll also revealed that having water features and summer houses in the gardens are seen as favourable, as opposed to trampolines or wind chimes, which are seen as unfavourable.

According to The Independent, the poll was commissioned by Draper Tools, and was conducted on some 2,000 adults who own a garden. It was found that 83 per cent of respondents believed they had an ‘impeccable taste’ when it came to their gardens and outdoor spaces.

“The research goes to show just how passionate we are about our gardens – clearly those polled have pretty strong opinions on what works and what doesn’t,” Kev Smith, head of marketing at Draper Tools, was quoted as saying. “However, gardens are a very personal thing and what is right for one person isn’t necessarily right for another, so if you’re happy with your garden then that’s all that matters,” he added.

It was also found during the poll that respondents thought of planters shaped like shoes, bicycle planters, metal ornaments on the wall resembling birds as bad trends. On the other hand, hedgehog homes, bumblebee nest boxes, among others, were considered to be good trends. Also, one-quarter of gardeners said that they made conscious efforts to stay abreast with the latest gardening trends around the world.

