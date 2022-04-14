Pohela Boishakh 2022: Bengali New Year date, history, importance and significance

Bengali New Year (Pohela Boishakh) 2022 date: The Bengali New Year is a significant event for Bengalis all over the world. In the Bengali community, it is also known as Pohela Boishakh, and it is celebrated with great zeal. The Bengali calendar’s first day, which falls on April 14 or 15, is celebrated as the New Year. Food festivals, fairs, and other events are part of the festivities.

History

Shashanka, a 7th-century ruler, is credited with creating the Bengali calendar. However, it is thought that the Mughal Emperor Akbar eventually changed this calendar in order to collect taxes.

The Mughals followed the Islamic Hijri calendar, which is based on the lunar calendar. Agricultural products were the mainstay of the economy at the time. Taxes were collected according to the Hijri calendar, which did not match with the harvest season in Bengal during Akbar’s reign. The peasants would be waiting for their produce when the landowners were ready to collect tax, and they were often forced to pay taxes out of season.

Akbar wanted his royal astronomer to unify the two calendars—the Islamic lunar calendar and the solar Hindu calendar—to make tax collection easier. This calendar, also known as the ‘Fasholi Shan’, aided in the tax collection procedure in Bengal following the spring crop.

Importance

For Bengalis, Pohela Boishakh is a significant celebration since it symbolises the start of a new fiscal year. Men and women go to temples early in the morning on this day. They dress in traditional clothes, send greetings to friends and family, and purchase gold and silver things, as buying these metals on this auspicious day is thought to bring good fortune.

Significance

Since it is a harvest festival, people pray to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi for God’s blessings to be bestowed upon their lives and families. People pray a lot on this day because they believe it will bring them happiness, good health, a long life, and prosperity.

After the prayer, the day is considered auspicious for starting a new business or paying off existing debts. They feel the first day of the month should be properly celebrated and that the rest of the year will follow suit.

