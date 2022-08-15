scorecardresearch
Monday, August 15, 2022

PM Modi wears white safa with tricolour stripes, long trail on 76th Independence Day

The prime minister is known for donning flamboyant and colourful turbans on Independence Day and Republic Day since he came to power at the Centre in 2014

By: PTI | New Delhi |
August 15, 2022 9:30:46 am
narendra modi, narendra modi independence day speechPrime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

In line with the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a white safa with tricolour stripes and a long trail as his headgear for the Independence Day address.

Donning a traditional kurta and churidar paired with a blue jacket and black shoes, Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day and addressed the nation for the ninth consecutive time.

On the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence, the government has launched a host of events to add to the verve of the celebrations.

The prime minister is known for donning flamboyant and colourful turbans on Independence Day and Republic Day since he came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Last year, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail.

At the 74th Independence Day celebrations in 2020, Modi sported a saffron and cream headgear with a long tail. He had paired the ‘safa’ with a half-sleeve kurta and a fitted churidar. He also wore a white scarf with a saffron border that he used to cover his mouth and nose because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Modi sported a multi-coloured turban for his sixth Independence Day speech in 2019 after returning to power for a second term with a thumping majority.

narendra modi, narendra modi independence day Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day. (PTI Photo)

For his maiden Independence Day in 2014, he had opted for a bright red Jodhpuri bandhej turban. The next year, he chose a yellow turban with multi-coloured criss-cross lines.

The prime minister’s turban for 2017 was a mix of bright red and yellow with crisscrossed golden lines all over. He donned a saffron turban for his appearance at the Red Fort in 2018.

Modi had donned a tie and dye turban in hues of pink and yellow on Independence Day celebration in 2016.

From a bright red bandhani turban from Kutch to a mustard Rajasthani ‘safa’, Modi’s eye-catching turbans have been a highlight of his Republic Day appearances too.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 09:30:46 am

