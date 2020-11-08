Plus-size model dresses up as a Disney princess to challenge beauty norms

"If only I had this group of ladies to look to when growing up. It would have done wonders with my self esteem," Polis wrote on Instagram. (Source: Instagram/@tashapolis)

Around the world, many people have challenged conventional beauty norms from time to time. While some have spoken out against colourism, others have tackled the issue of body weight. The idea that a certain weight and body type is admirable and everything beyond it is not, is questionable, and this social media influencer has challenged the belief in her recent posts.

Natasha Polis, an Instagrammer who calls herself a “plus size fashion creator” uploaded some pictures of herself dressed as a Disney princess — along with those of other such models — as part of her #PlusSizePrincessProject.

“Some friends and I got together to make some noise!! We take up more space than most yet our larger bodies are clearly lacking representation in media. If only I had this group of ladies to look to when growing up. It would have done wonders with my self esteem (sic),” she wrote on Instagram.

Polis’ project was part of Halloween 2020, wherein she collaborated with 21 other influencers and recreated “beloved female Disney characters” in their own style. “This has been quite the labor of love and a project that I’ve been nurturing since August. Thank you to all my lovely new and old friends who got dressed up to take these pictures! Please scroll through the hashtag or tap on the names below to see everyone’s take on their character,” she wrote.

Around the world, little girls and boys grow up watching Disney movies. The stories mostly revolve around a princess and her own journey of finding herself and eventually, love. For a long time now, parents have pushed for the idea of more inclusivity in these movies, so that it reinforces a child’s self esteem and makes them believe that they can be anything they want to be!

