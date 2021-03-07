Playing ‘Hannah Montana’ gave Miley Cyrus an ‘identity crisis’

"That was drilled into my head. Like, without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you," the singer said. (Photo: Instagram/@mileycyrus)

While she rose to fame playing teenage icon Hannah Montana, singer Miley Cyrus has said there was some serious downside to portraying the iconic role. According to a report in People, she has admitted that it caused her some ‘identity crisis’.

Per the report, the 28-year-old shared on Spotify’s Rock This with Allison Hagendorf podcast that while playing the dual role, she had suffered an impact on her sense of self. “Talk about an identity crisis,” she said.

In the Disney show, Cyrus played the titular role — that of a regular teenager by day, and pop star by night. She was ‘Hannah Montana’ for four seasons from 2006 to 2011. She revealed that Hannah was “a character almost as often as I was myself, and actually, the concept of the show is that when you’re this character, when you have this alter ego, you’re valuable. You’ve got, like, millions of fans, you’re the biggest star in the world, and then the concept was that when I looked like myself, when I didn’t have the wig on anymore, no one cared about me, I wasn’t a star anymore.”

“So, that was drilled into my head. Like, without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you. And that was the concept,” she continued.

The singer keeps making her followers nostalgic on Instagram, by sharing hilarious posts about the show that continues to be a favourite for many.

The singer added that she “really had to break that” mentality, and that her album ‘Bangerz‘ was her first attempt into finding an identity outside of the Disney character.

“And I think that’s maybe why I almost created a characterised version of myself at times… I never created a character where it wasn’t me, but I was aware of how people saw me and I maybe played into it a little bit,” she was quoted as saying.

