Playboy magazine to stop printing amid coronavirus outbreak

At the time of the coronavirus pandemic, popular magazine Playboy has announced that it will be shutting down the periodical, with the Spring issue being their last edition in 2020.

Ben Kohn, CEO of Playboy Enterprises, announced the decision in an open letter on Medium. “As the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic to content production and the supply chain became clearer and clearer, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we’ve been having internally: the question of how to transform our US print product to better suit what consumers want today … [and] engage in a cultural conversation each and every day, rather than just every three months,” he wrote.

Kohn added that the magazine will move to a “digital-first publishing schedule” for all of their content. In 2021, there will still be print offerings ‘in a variety of new forms’, such as ‘special editions, partnerships with the most provocative creators, timely collections and much more’, he continued.

The American men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine was founded by Hugh Hefner in 1953 and has since then become a global brand. “Our content, products, partners and experiences are how we drive important conversations, shine a light on inequality, censorship and prejudice, and break down the barriers to pleasure and sexual freedom that so many still face,” Kohn further expressed.

