‘Why do people consume so much plastic’: Shenaz Treasury calls out tourists for littering

Shenaz Treasury is known to stir our wanderlust with her many travel blogs. But, the actor and blogger also talks about important causes. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she called out people for throwing away plastic bottles at a checkpoint in Kodaikanal. While visiting the place, the blogger clicked a picture of a huge pit of plastic bottles she found at the place.

“I try to understand why people consume so much plastic without being embarrassed or feeling guilty, but I can’t seem to find the answer,” she captioned the post.

She added, “This plastic was collected in one day at the checkpoint in Kodaikanal before entering the Pine Forest.” She also mentioned that even after all the checking, there were a lot of plastic wrappers in the forest.

Suggesting a solution she said, “I always carry my own bottle when I travel and fill it up at restaurants and hotels whenever I get a chance. Perhaps you can do the same?”

“Hoping for the day all of this changes and the only thing unacceptable we do is eat pineapple on pizzas,” she quipped.

Recently on Independence Day, she took to Instagram to highlight the importance of proper disposal of flags, suggesting that people might just litter them on the roads, which could be a grave insult to the tricolour.

“…what we do with the flags tomorrow is what will tell more about how much we respect our country and the 75 years of Independence. Will our freedom fighters be proud when they see our roads and streets tomorrow?” her post read. She also posted a series of photographs that talked about the need to treat the national flag with respect.

