Five important things to consider before planning to travel with your pet

Some pet parents have to leave their pets behind when planning a trip, simply because they are not equipped or do not have adequate information on how to take a pet along on a journey. There are many factors that come into play, including the pet’s health, the nature of the trip, the destination and the accommodation (whether it is pet-friendly).

If you are thinking of taking off somewhere soon, and are wondering if your dog or cat should accompany you, the answer is yes — it can be considered.

Faisal Islam, the co-founder of Carry My Pet — a one-stop solution for pet transportation domestically and internationally — says travelling with pets is “not an easy task”, since one has to “consider many things”. As such, he lists the five most important things to consider when planning to travel with a pet; read on.

1. Speak with your vet

Your veterinarian is the authority on your pet’s health; talk to them before you begin your trip. If your veterinarian anticipates any health difficulties with your pet, they may advise you to hire a home-sitter or lodge them in a facility instead of taking them along. Even a healthy pet may need extra vaccine shots or a health certificate before the trip, depending on your location.

2. A comfortable carrier is important

Your pet may be more comfortable riding on your lap or in a soft-sided carrier or pet bed if you are travelling by automobile or train. If you’re flying, each airline has its own set of requirements for the type of carrier they must travel in.

Although some flights allow small dogs and cats to travel in a soft carrier in the cabin, others do not. Make sure you understand the restrictions and regulations regarding pet crate size, weight, and fabric. If you can go by private aircraft, the requirements are less stringent, and your pet will probably be more comfortable and have its seat in the cabin with you.

3. Your pet needs an ID

Your pet should have an identification at all times when travelling. A scared or confused animal is significantly more prone to escape and flee, and anything can happen on crowded streets or at airports. If you’re going on a vacation, make sure the pet has a collar and tag with your phone number on it, just in case they are separated.

Make sure the pet has a collar and tag with your phone number on it. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock) Make sure the pet has a collar and tag with your phone number on it. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

4. Microchip your furry friend

People concerned about their pets’ safety when travelling can have peace of mind from pet facilities and veterinarians in the city that offer microchips that can be put between their shoulder blades.

Microchips, which have been available for a few years, have grown in popularity among city pet owners, particularly purebred dog owners. Whenever you lose your pet in a crowded place or while travelling, it will be easier to identify them. Microchips will not aid in the tracking of lost pets, but their identification.

5. Pet-friendly accommodations

Lodging options are more confined when travelling with pets, because not every hotel or lodge welcomes pets. Remember to ask some key questions before making a reservation:

– Is there an extra charge for bringing a pet?

– Do they accept pets of all breeds?

– Is there a cleaning deposit that’s refundable?

– Is it permissible for pets to be alone in the room?

