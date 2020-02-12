Planning to hit the road on a two-wheeler? Here’s how you can protect your skin and hair

Just like the rest of the body, a long journey is going to leave your skin feeling exhausted. Avoid heavy makeup. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Just like the rest of the body, a long journey is going to leave your skin feeling exhausted. Avoid heavy makeup. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is always thrilling to plan a road trip, and cover the distance on a two-wheeler. As a country, India has a diverse geographical terrain, enabling travellers to satiate their wanderlust, and how. But, a prolonged exposure to sun, heat and dust can prove to be detrimental for the skin and hair. So, before you take your motorbike out, there are some things you can do to make sure your skin and hair enjoy the journey, too. Read on.

ALSO READ | Heard of skin detox? Some tips to help give your skin some rest

For the skin

With the winters receding and spring/summers kicking in, the sun will beat down upon all of India in no time. Before you head out, make sure you apply a generous amount of sunscreen lotion, so as to prevent the ultraviolet radiation from causing skin pigmentation and tissue damage.

Remember that when the journey is long, your skin will lose its water content. In order to rehydrate it, you can use a cleanser. After you are done cleaning, apply some hydrating moisturizer. These steps are important, because you cannot neglect the health of the skin. You can enjoy the journey and keep the skin looking radiant and healthy, as well.

Also, Indian roads have the reputation of being dusty. Dust and oily skin is a dangerous combination. The dirt and grime can stick to your skin and block the pores, causing a pimple breakout. For this, you need to carry some wet wipes. Use them from time to time so as to do away with the roughness.

It is not such a good idea to leave the hair loose while on the road. The wind can make them get tangled. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) It is not such a good idea to leave the hair loose while on the road. The wind can make them get tangled. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Also note that your lips are equally important. So, if you are planning to travel to colder places, apply some lip balm and keep them hydrated. Even otherwise, carrying a lip balm is always a good option.

Let your skin breathe. Just like the rest of the body, a long journey is going to leave your skin feeling exhausted, too. As such, avoid wearing excessive makeup.

ALSO READ | Do you know which type of face wash works best for your skin type?

Hair care

The first thing to know is that it is not such a good idea to leave the hair loose while on the road. The wind can make them get tangled in messy knots, leading to breakage. Wearing your hair in a bun, or braiding them is always a good idea.

Next. the heat can damage the hair and make it rough. Applying a hydrating serum can prevent heating, and strengthen your hair in the process. When you finally do reach your destination, run a bath and wash your hair with a shampoo and conditioner.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd