Planning a getaway? Here are the top five travel essentials for men

It is that time of the year when beach holidays may be a no-no, but most of us would not mind going on a thrilling, rain-soaked trek along the Western Ghats or planning an impromptu getaway to some quaint, captivating town. After all, travelling during the monsoon has its own charm – you get to explore the earth’s flora in all its glory.

“And whatever may be the purpose of your trip – adventure or just an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city – carrying a travel kit is always a good idea. Medicines and band-aids are given, but what are the other travel essentials you need in the rainy season? Let’s find out!” says Suraj Chaudhari, co-founder & CEO of Zlade who shares a few essentials for men.

ALSO READ | Monsoon beauty tips to keep hair and skin woes at bay

Toiletries pouch

To start with, your toiletries pouch should include travel-sized sachets of shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste, and other oral hygiene products, if you use any. But don’t forget to put in the grooming essentials, i.e., shaving blades, hair trimmers, shaving foam/gel and aftershave. “Even if you are just going away for a short weekend trip, there’s no harm in looking your best. Since itineraries are usually fast-paced, it’s wise to invest in a high-quality shaving blade to get a quick yet safe shaving experience on the go,” he told indianexpress.com.

The right wardrobe

The kind of clothes you pick should be suitable for the destination you are travelling to. But wherever you go, since it’s the rainy season, expect high humidity. “You’d do best by wearing shirts/t-shirts made from natural, light fibres like cotton or linen. If you are going for a trek/hike, however, opt for clothes with moisture-wicking properties. In that case, nylon or polyester should be the right choice of fibre. For shoes, choose comfort over style. If your planned itinerary involves a lot of walking, you should pick a shoe that has cushioning support as well as slight roominess in the toe area,” he suggested.

To start with, your toiletries pouch should include travel-sized sachets of shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste, and other oral hygiene products, if you use any. (Source: Pixabay) To start with, your toiletries pouch should include travel-sized sachets of shampoo, conditioner and toothpaste, and other oral hygiene products, if you use any. (Source: Pixabay)

Raingear

While we all enjoy getting drenched sometimes, you don’t want to fall sick on your trip! Depending on your destination, you should be prepared for mild rainfall to heavy downpours. You can either opt for a ready-to-use raingear or assemble one yourself. “Make sure to pack an umbrella, a lightweight rain jacket and of course, a pair of sturdy rain boots. You can find a lot of options online, suitable for every budget and taste,” he said.

ALSO READ | Skincare tips to follow before and after your exercise sessions

Battery chargers and adapters

Battery chargers and adapters make an essential part of every travel kit. You wouldn’t like to get stuck in a remote area without any charge in your phone. Instead of taking your regular chargers, you can carry travel chargers and adapters that are made to fit in the standard power points across the world. You also need to make sure that they are in working condition before you start the trip.

Sunscreen

You’d be surprised to know that even when it’s rainy outside, you stand the risk of UV exposure. Clouds can filter the sunlight, but they cannot block the harmful UVA and UVB rays. Make sure to pack a high SPF sunscreen/sunblock in your travel kit and lather the exposed areas of your body every time you step out. You can even keep two different types of sun protection cream, one with a higher SPF for extremely hot places and another for destinations with milder weather.

“If you focus on the essentials, building a travel kit, even from scratch, becomes an easy task. Start with making a list of everything you need and then assemble them into a kit. Once you do that, you wouldn’t have to go through the packing stress that inevitably comes with planning for a trip. Just sit back, and enjoy your monsoon getaway,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!