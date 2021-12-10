What’s hot and what’s not: Pinterest predicts fashion, beauty, food and travel trends for 2022

The years 2020 and 2021 seem to have passed by in a blur, and before we could even acclimatise to this ‘new normal’, Pinterest Trends has already made predictions for 2022.

The predictions, which “analysed what our 400 million+ monthly users around the world have been searching for (and with an average 80% accuracy”, are for what we might be wearing, eating, how we could be travelling, and what beauty we might don next year. And what do they share in common? Nostalgia.

From ancestral eating to goth dressing, check out the trends that are projected to spike next year.

Food and drink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darjeeling Sips (@darjeelingsips.tea)

Pinterest predicts afternoon tea will be the new happy hour and people would want to sit down with a cup of Darjeeling tea instead of heading out for a drink after work. There will also be a blanket shift towards a preference for ‘ancestral eats’, referring to recipes from grandmothers and comforting homemade food as opposed to daily dine-outs or gourmet experiments. More and more people are also expected to give shape to the baking hobby they picked up during the lockdowns. The report says there’s been a 60 and 70 per cent hike respectively in searches for 3D cakes and gravity-defying cakes.

Travel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Maldives (@visitmaldives)

Looks like we’ll be heading out for more late-night escapades than we did this or the past year as “people will turn to the quiet of the

after-hours to invest in their travel bucket lists and nature excursions,” according to the report. But we won’t be planning for travels ourselves, what with all-inclusive travel being preferred by millennials, Gen-X and boomers alike, proven by searches for ‘best all-inclusive resorts’ which have doubled. People are also searching 3x more for lake trip outfits, which hints towards the beach ‘vacays’ being substituted by inland dips and swims.

ALSO READ | Six offbeat domestic destinations for your winter travel

Fashion

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JONATHAN SIMKHAI (@jonathansimkhai)

If you hadn’t heard of the terms ‘pearlcore’ and ‘dopamine dressing’, it’s perhaps time. Joanathan Simkhai’s pearl-bodiced gown graced by Barbie Ferreira at the Met Gala this year is perhaps the shining example of pearlcore. Pinterest predicts that iridescent accent of pearls will also embrace people’s home and wedding décor, nail art, jewellery. Dopamine dressing, on the other hand, is everything about the overdose of colour as people pull out their reds, blues, greens, and dress for going out, all pre-Covid concepts we are now acquainting ourselves with all over again.

The comeback of goth is yet another hint that fashion is going all out next season as the teenage phase we all experienced becomes a veritable trend. People even searched 185 per cent more for goth pyjamas and even goth baby clothes (120 per cent). Millennials and boomers are going back to the checquered patterns and designs, driving a trend that will seep into rug designs, flooring, and nail art. If you’re still not quite ready to let your loungewear go, there is good news for you. Loungerie, which is essentially lingerie you can lounge in, is a hot trend already with searches for ‘lounge lingerie’ a whopping 96x higher than usual.

Beauty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NAIL BETCH 💅🏻 (@nail.betch)

The jewel box is getting a wild update as Gen-Z is raving over tooth gems and crystal eye embellishments beyond basic hoop earrings or layered necklaces. To go with it, they’re styling their hair into space buns and high puff hairstyles while embracing their natural hair texture. They also seem to be into hair that’s more than just…hair. With mullets, octopus hair and bob cut wigs seeing a search hike, hard-to-miss-hair will be all the rage. There’s a manicure update too as “geode, desert and constellation-inspired nail art are all rising trends especially among millennial searchers.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!