Collins Dictionary announces ‘Word of the Year 2021’; find out what it is

Collins Dictionary has announced the ‘Word of the Year’, and it is not surprising that NFT has topped the list.

“NFT, the abbreviation of ‘non-fungible token’, the unique digital identifier that records ownership of a digital asset which has entered the mainstream and seen millions spent on the most sought-after images and videos, has been named Collins Word of the Year 2021,” the publisher said on its website.

ALSO READ | Oxford’s 2021 word of the year is a shot in the arm

Interestingly, NFT topped the list of words with “11,000 per cent rise in the use of NFT”, as per the dictionary team.

Another word that made it to the shortlist was double-vaxxed, revealed journalist and author David Shariatmadari in Collins’ blog. “This was the year of vaccines, reflected in the fact that double-vaxxed – the badge of honour worn by those who’ve had both doses of the jab – makes the Collins Word of the Year 2021 shortlist”. Another was hybrid working considering “people have begun to return to offices, but only for part of the week”. “An increasingly common pattern that many experts believe is here to stay,” said the noted author.

ALSO READ | Collins Dictionary names ‘lockdown’ as word of the year

Meanwhile, in the wake of COP-26 and the need to act against climate change, the phrase climate anxiety also made it to the list. “The climate crisis remains a preoccupation, particularly in the light of this year’s COP26, so it’s no surprise that climate anxiety makes it onto the list,” expressed the author.

BREAKING NEWS The Collins Word of the Year is… NFT. Find out more about #CollinsWOTY 2021 and see the full list here: https://t.co/gmsnCqA0yv#wordoftheyear #CollinsDictionary #NFT pic.twitter.com/XPhUM7oIoZ — Collins Dictionary (@CollinsDict) November 24, 2021

Here is the list of other words that have made the cut:

Climate anxiety: A state of distress caused by concern about climate change.

Double-vaxxed: Having received two vaccinations against a disease.

Metaverse: A proposed version of the internet comprising three-dimensional virtual environments.

Pingdemic: The large-scale notification of members of the public by a contact-tracing app.

Cheugy: No longer cool or fashionable, often in reference to someone or something from the 2000s.

Crypto: Short for cryptocurrency: a digital currency used for online purchases.

Hybrid: The practice of alternating between different working environments such as home and office.

Neopronoun: A recently coined pronoun, especially one designed to avoid gender distinctions.

Contrasting with the conventional pronouns “he” and “she”, neopronouns include “xe”, “ze” and “ve”, noted Shariatmadari in Collins blog.

Regencycore: A style of dress inspired by clothes worn in high society during the regency period (1811-20).

Lasy year, ‘lockdown’ was added to the dictionary considering the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns. Lexicographers said they picked the word because it had become synonymous with the experience of populations across the world.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!