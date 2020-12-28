Get rid of those pimples with this simple DIY

It is extremely important to take care of your skin on a regular basis. Often, impurities tend to show up on the skin in the form of pimples that may even lead to acne. While people with sensitive skin should avoid applying ointments and OTT products without consulting a doctor, there are some home remedies that can come in handy. The best part about them is that they do not have any side-effects. But, if you experience severe skin issues, do consult an expert before applying home remedies, too.

So, if you do not have a severe pimple problem, would you like to try this easy home remedy by beauty blogger Vandana Goswami?

Take a look.

Ingredients

Fresh Neem leaves

Rose water

Multani Mitti

Method

Take fresh neem leaves and wash them thoroughly. Crush the clean leaves in a pestle and mortar along with some rose water. Add little Fuller’s earth or multani mitti and crush again. Paste is ready.

How to apply?

Apply the paste at night every day. “It will solve 70-80 per cent of your pimple problem with regular use,” said Goswami.

