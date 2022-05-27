scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 27, 2022
Must Read

Replica of Hong Kong’s ‘Pillar of Shame’ unveiled in Norway; know more about the historic sculpture

The statue shows 50 bodies — with anguish-ridden faces — piled up together commemorating unarmed student protestors who were killed during the violent attack

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2022 9:40:19 pm
The original Pillar of Shame sculpture by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiot. (Reuters; galschiot.com)

Pillar of Shame, a sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiøt memorialising and honouring the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, was pulled down last December from the University of Hong Kong (HKU), where it stood for almost 25 years. This was seen as Hong Kong’s clampdown on freedom and dissent, which has been active for a while now.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Following the removal of the sculpture, the much-acclaimed artist had said he hopes to reclaim the work and exhibit it elsewhere. “It’s still my property… if we get it, then we’ll (bring) it back to Europe, I’ll put it together and it will take a tour,” Galschiøt had told CNN earlier.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

And now, he has unveiled a full-scale replica of Pillar of Shame – an 8-meter-tall (26-foot) sculpture – at the University of Oslo in Norway. “The message is to show the world that we’re still talking about Hong Kong, we won’t forget Hong Kong and we won’t forget what China is doing in Hong Kong,” he said.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...Premium
UPSC Key – May 27, 2022: Why and What to know about Lieutenant Governor t...
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...Premium
Anek movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andrea film swings between convict...
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...Premium
NAS 2021: Punjab schools outshine Delhi, reignite debate over better educ...
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising starPremium
Hard life of the ever-smiling cricketer Rinku Singh, KKR’s rising star
More Premium Stories >>

According to a CNN report, the new sculpture is coordinated by Amnesty International and the non-profit organisation Hong Kong Committee in Norway. It will be on display in the university’s garden for almost a month. On June 4, a commemorative event will mark 33 years of the violent military crackdown in Tiananmen Square.

ALSO READ |Jason Momoa apologises for clicking pictures inside Vatican’s Sistine Chapel; what the rules say about photography here

On June 4, 1989, the People’s Liberation Army had opened fire on student protestors who had been protesting since mid-April against corruption, unemployment, inflation, etc. The statue shows 50 bodies — with anguish-ridden faces — piled up together commemorating unarmed student protestors who were killed during the violent attack.

Galschiøt added that he is still attempting to recover the original sculpture from Hong Kong and is unsure about its current condition.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

cannes film festival
Fashion alert: Black, cut-out gowns ruled at amfAR Cannes

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 27: Latest News

Advertisement