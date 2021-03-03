Skincare tips: Say goodbye to acne, scars and pigmentation with guava leaf paste

Do you like eating guavas? And do you know that besides the numerous health benefits of the fruit, its leaves are also beneficial for one’s skin, especially if you suffer from issues like acne, scars, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone?

If the issue is not severe, one can go for an easy home remedy made with guava leaf paste. The leaves, just like the fruit, contain potassium and folic acid making them a superfood for your skin.

Ayurvedic Dr Priya Bahuleyan recently took to Instagram and shared that guava leaves have “excellent medicinal property”.

“Guava leaves have antimicrobial action due to active ingredients like isoflavonoids, gallic acid, ascorbic acid, carotenoids which help fight skin infections and inflammations. Antioxidants repair skin damage,” she said in a post on Instagram.

Here’s how to make a guava leaves paste

Ingredients

*Tender guava leaves

*A few drops of water

Method

Blend the ingredients to make a paste.

How to apply?

*Wash your face with warm water and a mild cleanser or steam your face for five minutes to open the pores.

*Apply the fresh paste on your face evenly.

*Just before it fully dries up on the face, wash it off with plain cold water.

Contraindications

*Mild irritation on skin is normal. But if you have sensitive skin, patch test before you apply. You can even add some yoghurt.

What more?

“Do this 2-3 times in a week for about a month to see clearer, glowing skin,” she said.

