Bid adieu to skin pigmentation with this easy DIY home remedy

Here's how you can take care of your skin. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Skincare need not always be a costly affair if you include some homemade DIY techniques in your daily skincare routine. While skin problems are often a result of one’s skin type, diet and lifestyle habits, a lot of us experience a common problem: pigmentation, which makes the skin look dull by robbing it of its natural glow and also leads to scars and spots.

But instead of rushing to the beauty store and buying an expensive product, how about trying this quick DIY from Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta?

Take a look.

“We all love our skin and care for it always. Yet, sometimes we see some sunspots, dark spots on our skin. These brown spots are pigmentation. They are completely harmless but can bother some people. Pigmentation is caused by excess melanin,” she shared on Instagram.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Besan

1 tbsp – Sandalwood powder

A pinch – Turmeric powder

2 tsp – Milk

ALSO READ | Skincare tips for women above 40

Method

*Mix all the ingredients and apply evenly over the face

*Wash with lukewarm water after it dries. Pat your skin dry.

Benefits

Milk is rich in lactic acid which helps to brighten the skin. Milk is also a great exfoliator and helps to cleanse the pores and make the skin clear. Besan works wonder, it helps in removing tan and also with acne scars. Team it with turmeric, a natural healer that contains antibacterial properties, and sandalwood, known to dry out pimples, for blemish-free, glowing skin.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd