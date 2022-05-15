In pictures: The World 10K marathon returned to Bengaluru after a two-year pandemic break

The annual World 10K Bengaluru returned this year — after being stalled by the pandemic for the last two years — for its 14th edition, which was flagged off earlier today at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the city.

Participants at the marathon. (Expess photo by Jithendra M) Participants at the marathon. (Expess photo by Jithendra M)

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru 2022 — a World Athletics Elite Label Race — saw the participation of 19,000 people from around the world, with elite runners and enthusiastic amateurs standing in unison at the starting line to display the indomitable human spirit amid the pandemic.

The marathon saw the participation of senior citizens, too. (Express photo by Jithendra M) The marathon saw the participation of senior citizens, too. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The races were divided into five categories: Open 10k, World 10k women, World 10k men, CWD and senior citizen run, and ‘Majja Run’.

It was an inclusive event, which also had people with disabilities taking part. (Express photo by Jithendra M) It was an inclusive event, which also had people with disabilities taking part. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

For open 10k, there were amateur runners from countries like France, Bangladesh, Germany etc., and in the world elite categories, runners from Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya participated.

Participants at the Majja Run. (Express photo by Jithendra M) Participants at the Majja Run. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The winners in the male category were:

1. Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli (KEN)

2. Tadese Worku (ETH)

3. Kibiwott Kandie (KEN)

Kimeli (centre) flanked by Worku (right) and Kandie (left). (Express photo by Jithendra M) Kimeli (centre) flanked by Worku (right) and Kandie (left). (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The winners in the female category were:

1. Irene Cheptai (KEN)

2. Hellen Obiri (KEN)

3. Joyce Tele (KEN)

The winners among women! (Express photo by Jithendra M) The winners among women! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

