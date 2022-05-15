scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Must Read

In pictures: The World 10K marathon returned to Bengaluru after a two-year pandemic break

The races were divided into five categories: Open 10k, World 10k women, World 10k men, CWD and senior citizen run, and 'Majja Run'

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 8:51:33 pm
marathon, marathon in Bengaluru, World 10K Bengaluru 2022, World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon, pictures of World 10K Bengaluru 2022, runners, race, participants, winners, indian express newsThe annual marathon returned this year to Bengaluru and saw participation of people from the city and across the world. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The annual World 10K Bengaluru returned this year — after being stalled by the pandemic for the last two years — for its 14th edition, which was flagged off earlier today at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the city.

marathon, marathon in Bengaluru, World 10K Bengaluru 2022, World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon, pictures of World 10K Bengaluru 2022, runners, race, participants, winners, indian express news Participants at the marathon. (Expess photo by Jithendra M)

The Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru 2022 — a World Athletics Elite Label Race — saw the participation of 19,000 people from around the world, with elite runners and enthusiastic amateurs standing in unison at the starting line to display the indomitable human spirit amid the pandemic.

marathon, marathon in Bengaluru, World 10K Bengaluru 2022, World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon, pictures of World 10K Bengaluru 2022, runners, race, participants, winners, indian express news The marathon saw the participation of senior citizens, too. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The races were divided into five categories: Open 10k, World 10k women, World 10k men, CWD and senior citizen run, and ‘Majja Run’.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
marathon, marathon in Bengaluru, World 10K Bengaluru 2022, World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon, pictures of World 10K Bengaluru 2022, runners, race, participants, winners, indian express news It was an inclusive event, which also had people with disabilities taking part. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

For open 10k, there were amateur runners from countries like France, Bangladesh, Germany etc., and in the world elite categories, runners from Uganda, Ethiopia and Kenya participated.

Best of Express Premium

SGPC’s 1946 resolution on ‘Sikh state’: What Simranjit Singh Mann missedPremium
SGPC’s 1946 resolution on ‘Sikh state’: What Simranjit Singh Mann missed
In Khargone, a tale of two PMAY houses: one bulldozed, other vandalised b...Premium
In Khargone, a tale of two PMAY houses: one bulldozed, other vandalised b...
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...Premium
Chintan Shivir ends today: Hindutva debate in Cong, party ducks hard talk...
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...Premium
Explained: Why ban of wheat exports is knee-jerk reaction, hits farmers a...
More Premium Stories >>
marathon, marathon in Bengaluru, World 10K Bengaluru 2022, World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon, pictures of World 10K Bengaluru 2022, runners, race, participants, winners, indian express news Participants at the Majja Run. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The winners in the male category were:

1. Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli (KEN)
2. Tadese Worku (ETH)
3. Kibiwott Kandie (KEN)

marathon, marathon in Bengaluru, World 10K Bengaluru 2022, World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon, pictures of World 10K Bengaluru 2022, runners, race, participants, winners, indian express news Kimeli (centre) flanked by Worku (right) and Kandie (left). (Express photo by Jithendra M)

The winners in the female category were:

1. Irene Cheptai (KEN)
2. Hellen Obiri (KEN)
3. Joyce Tele (KEN)

marathon, marathon in Bengaluru, World 10K Bengaluru 2022, World 10K Bengaluru 2022 marathon, pictures of World 10K Bengaluru 2022, runners, race, participants, winners, indian express news The winners among women! (Express photo by Jithendra M)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

circus, rambo circus, mundhwa, cycle acrobats, clown act, aerial rope, pune's rambo circus, hunar hatt festival
Pune’s Rambo circus back in town; see pictures of breathtaking acts

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 15: Latest News

Advertisement